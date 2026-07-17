BOE attends UNESCO Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development in Paris

PARIS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD) is taking place from July 15 to 17 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. As the first Chinese technology company to be a strategic partner of the IDSSD, BOE not only provides technical support for the Conference but also participates in high-level roundtables and the STEM education side event. Notably, it has curated the "Open Next Earth" technology-themed exhibition. This marks a major step on its global journey as it deepens integration into the global science governance system, making China's voice heard on the UN stage. During the conference, BOE also attended the awards ceremony for the African Edition of the Science Club Challenge 2026 and presented the gold award.

At the final plenary on July 16, BOE shared insights on how science can play a more pivotal role in the future. The company will elevate the role through three key transformations: from project delivery to capacity building, from technology provision to ecosystem development, and from one-off investment to long-term commitment. The goal is to bridge geographical divides via STEM education and create equitable innovation opportunities for youth worldwide. BOE also attended the parallel thematic session on STEM education on the same day, sharing practical experiences on key topics like the scaling of STEM education and the long-term value of tech industry engagement in STEM education. The session also saw the launch of the Global Engagement Network for Science (GENS), an initiative to connect science clubs across 56 countries to build inclusive, high-impact communities that support all young learners.

The "Open Next Earth" exhibition centered on BOE's sustainability brand "ONE" showcases deep integration of cutting-edge display technology with global sustainable development. In the digital culture zone, with the aid of 8K restoration technology, the millennium-old Dunhuang mural The Nine-Colored Deer: Jataka of the Deer King is rendered in exquisite detail on a 110-inch 8K UHD display from BOE. Next to this, visitors can enjoy an immersive mixed reality experience inspired by the masterpiece Along the River During the Qingming Festival painted by the Ming dynasty artist Qiu Ying (c. 1494–1552). The green energy zone features BOE's perovskite solar backpacks and foldable photovoltaic panels, demonstrating a low-carbon pathway to integrating green technology into everyday scenarios. The STEM education achievements zone presents the collaborative journey and key milestones since BOE's partnership with UNESCO began in 2024, underscoring a leap from isolated empowerment efforts to ecosystem co-creation.

By integrating innovative technological capabilities with the global science governance system, BOE has established a replicable and scalable model of cooperation. This offers a China solution to the global STEM education ecosystem that combines strategic vision and practical implementation. BOE will continue working with UNESCO and global partners and leveraging display technology and digital innovation to expand and deepen inclusive STEM education and contribute more to global sustainable development.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412154/BOE_Logo.jpg