Boardmix Redefines Visual Collaboration with 100+ AI Agents on its Online Whiteboard

HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardmix, the AI-powered online whiteboard platform for dynamic visual collaboration, recently announced a transformative upgrade with the launch of over 100 AI Agents. This innovation directly integrates advanced automation into the digital canvas, empowering teams to streamline complex workflows and significantly enhance productivity.

Boardmix Online Whiteboard Unveils 100+ AI Agents for Automated Visual Workflows

This launch further solidifies Boardmix's commitment to its all-in-one visual workspace as a leading online whiteboard. The new AI Agents instantly delegate diverse tasks, from content summaries and diagram generation to insight extraction. All outputs seamlessly integrate onto the online whiteboard, ensuring an intuitive workflow. This comprehensive AI overhaul dramatically reduces manual effort, accelerates decision-making, and fosters faster team alignment.

AI Agents: Elevating the Online Whiteboard Experience

Boardmix's AI Agents are designed to eliminate the friction of switching between multiple tools. Users can interact with any element on the canvas – be it an image, document, chart, or PDF – and prompt an agent to analyze, summarize, or transform the content.

Key capabilities now include:

Intelligent Content Interpretation: Analyzing visual and textual data to produce contextual summaries and insights directly on the board.

Analyzing visual and textual data to produce contextual summaries and insights directly on the board. Automated Visuals: Converting raw ideas or data into polished flowcharts, mind maps, timelines, and other professional diagrams.

Converting raw ideas or data into polished flowcharts, mind maps, timelines, and other professional diagrams. Data Transformation: Effortlessly extracting and structuring data from documents like PDFs into organized tables or reports.

Effortlessly extracting and structuring data from documents like PDFs into organized tables or reports. On-Canvas Content Refinement: Rewriting, reorganizing, or translating text elements within the collaborative space.

Rewriting, reorganizing, or translating text elements within the collaborative space. AI Image Design: Generating stunning visuals and designs in diverse artistic styles directly on the whiteboard.

A cornerstone of this update is Boardmix's deep multimodal understanding, enabling AI Agents to process text, visuals, and structural data concurrently. This ensures context-aware results that are precisely tailored to team workflows, significantly boosting efficiency and clarity.

Designed for Enhanced Team Productivity and Clarity

These features are developed for modern teams prioritizing fast, asynchronous, and efficient collaboration, delivering:

Faster Alignment: Converting raw ideas into structured visuals instantly.

Converting raw ideas into structured visuals instantly. Streamlined Workflows: Consolidating text, diagrams, images, and files within a single, powerful interface.

Consolidating text, diagrams, images, and files within a single, powerful interface. Enhanced Clarity: AI-generated visual reports and summaries that simplify complex data interpretation.

About Boardmix

Boardmix is a premier collaborative online whiteboard platform built for teams to visualize ideas, plan efficiently, and align quickly. With robust AI Agents, extensive diagram libraries, real-time editing, and seamless integration capabilities, Boardmix empowers product teams, educators, consultants, and enterprises globally.

Contact:

Gan Gloria

support@boardmix.com