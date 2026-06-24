BLUETTI Unites Open Energy Ecosystem Partners to Advance Home Energy Independence at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, BLUETTI showcased its commitment to home energy independence through an open energy ecosystem integrating balcony solar solutions, residential energy storage and smart energy management. Reinforcing this strategy, BLUETTI's Balco Series received the EUPD Research Top Innovation Award, highlighting the company's innovation in balcony solar solutions, while a newly signed MOU with Enjoyelec further strengthens intelligent energy management capabilities across the ecosystem.

BLUETTI Balco Series at Intersolar Europe 2026

BLUETTI's residential energy storage and balcony solar solutions, including the EP2000, EP760, Balco 260, and Balco 500, support integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant. The residential energy storage solutions also work seamlessly with HEMS platforms including Solar Manager and Enjoyelec, helping homeowners optimize energy generation, storage, and consumption.

To further expand its open energy ecosystem, BLUETTI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enjoyelec during Intersolar Europe 2026. The agreement combines BLUETTI's expertise in energy storage with Enjoyelec's intelligent energy management technologies to deliver smarter and more efficient home energy solutions.

"Together with BLUETTI, we aim to create a smarter home energy ecosystem, helping homeowners optimize energy use and achieve greater energy independence." said Nick Qian, CTO at Enjoyelec.

To support the growing adoption of dynamic electricity pricing, BLUETTI products are compatible with more than 800 dynamic tariff data sources worldwide, including Octopus Energy, Tibber, Ostrom, Rabot Energy. The ecosystem also integrates with smart metering and monitoring solutions such as Shelly and EverHome. Additionally, EP2000 and EP760 support SG Ready-compatible heat pumps, enabling smarter coordination between home heating and energy management systems.

By integrating solar, battery storage, smart devices, energy monitoring, dynamic tariffs, and intelligent energy management, BLUETTI is building an open energy ecosystem that helps households maximize renewable energy use and achieve greater energy independence. Together with ecosystem partners, BLUETTI is advancing smarter and more sustainable home energy solutions.

"Home energy is becoming increasingly connected," said Henrik, Head of Sales DACH at BLUETTI. "Through an open ecosystem approach, we are enabling our customers to gain more value from renewable energy and move closer to energy independence."

About BLUETTI

Since 2013, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in portable power stations and residential energy storage solutions. Serving more than 3.5 million users across over 120 countries, BLUETTI continues to advance innovative and sustainable energy technologies worldwide.