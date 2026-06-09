Blue Owl Strengthens Global Presence with Opening of Abu Dhabi Office

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) today announced the opening of its new office in ADGM, the international financial center strategically located in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The office opening strengthens Blue Owl's global and regional footprint and underscores its long-term commitment to the Middle East and focus on best supporting clients in the region.

"Over the last decade, the Middle East has emerged as both a strategic global market and a sophisticated investor across asset classes, particularly alternatives," said Haitham Abdulkarim, Managing Director, Senior Executive Officer of Blue Owl's Abu Dhabi office. "We believe proximity to clients is fundamental to understanding their objectives and building lasting partnerships. As our platform continues to grow, expanding into Abu Dhabi – one of the region's leading financial centers – was a natural evolution for the firm, enabling us to meet clients where they are and in a jurisdiction that supports long-term partnerships and institutional growth."

Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Blue Owl, said: "With longstanding relationships in the Middle East, establishing an office in Abu Dhabi was a natural next step as we continue to deepen our work and relationships in both the UAE and the broader region. Today's announcement reflects our conviction in this incredibly important area and our commitment to strengthening the relationships we have developed over many years. This is not a new market for us; it represents the next phase of our growth in the region."

Comprised of members of Blue Owl's Institutional Capital and GP Stakes teams, the new Abu Dhabi office will be Blue Owl's regional headquarters in the Middle East and help Blue Owl expand its presence in the UAE – a preeminent global financial hub supported by world-class institutional investors and ADGM's internationally recognized regulatory framework. The new office is Blue Owl's seventh office in the EMEA region and its twenty-third globally.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM said: "We are pleased to welcome Blue Owl to ADGM as it continues to expand its presence in the region. The firm's decision to establish an office in Abu Dhabi reflects the growing depth and sophistication of the region's private capital landscape, as well as the increasing role ADGM plays in connecting global asset managers with institutional investors. Blue Owl's presence will further strengthen our ecosystem by broadening the range of capabilities and expertise within ADGM's fast-growing community of leading global firms. As the international asset management hub, ADGM remains committed to enabling firms like Blue Owl to scale and contribute to long-term growth from Abu Dhabi."

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital.

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