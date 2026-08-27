Bittium launches new Faros Pro™ ECG device and EasyFlex™ single-use electrode patch for long-term ambulatory ECG monitoring

Bittium Corporation press release on August 27, 2026, at 9.00 am

OULU, Finland, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittium today launches Bittium Faros Pro™, a new ambulatory ECG device designed for long-term ECG recording, together with Bittium EasyFlex™, a single-use one-lead electrode patch. Faros Pro marks a significant new ambulatory ECG device launch for Bittium outside the United States. It is also an important step in renewing the company's product portfolio and strengthening its international ECG offering.

Bittium Faros Pro is built to capture high-quality, accurate ECG signals while patients continue their daily lives. High-quality signals and longer recording periods help healthcare professionals detect intermittent arrhythmias, understand each patient's heart and make more confident care decisions.

Turning signals into answers

The quality of the measured ECG signal is critical when healthcare professionals make decisions about patient care. Faros Pro builds on Bittium's decades of expertise in physiological signal measurement and medical technology development.

Faros devices have been used as the gold standard in clinical studies comparing heart-rate measurement accuracy. More than 600,000 Faros devices have been delivered to over 40 countries. Faros Pro builds on this strong foundation and supports reliable long-term ECG recording.

Because arrhythmias happen when life happens

Faros Pro and the EasyFlex electrode patch are designed to let patients continue their normal daily activities during ambulatory ECG monitoring. Faros Pro enables long-term ambulatory ECG monitoring with continuous ECG recording for periods ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. It provides up to 21 days of recording on a single charge, depending on the device settings used.

Long-term ECG recording gives healthcare professionals more opportunities to capture intermittent heart rhythm events that shorter recordings may miss.¹ Earlier detection can help healthcare professionals start the right care sooner. This can reduce the risk of serious complications, including stroke.

"This is an important launch for Bittium Medical. We combine decades of experience in biosignal measurement with patient-friendly devices. Clinically validated ECG devices provide reliable data that help healthcare professionals make more confident care decisions for patients with heart rhythm disorders. Longer recordings provide more opportunities to detect arrhythmias that may otherwise be missed in shorter examinations. This can help patients get answers about their health sooner," says Niina Huikuri, Senior Vice President, Medical Business Segment. "Faros Pro demonstrates our ability to develop trusted medical technology and strengthens our offering in international long-term ECG recording markets. In line with our strategy, we will continue to advance ECG technology, with the aim of bringing increasingly cutting edge ECG technology to market in the future."

Bittium Faros Pro is CE marked in accordance with the EU Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR). Product availability may vary by market. Bittium Faros Pro and Bittium EasyFlex will be presented at ESC Congress 2026 in Munich, Germany, at Bittium booth M300.

Read more about Bittium Faros Pro: www.bittium.com/medical/bittium-faros/

Further information:

Niina Huikuri

Senior Vice President, Medical Business Segment

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: medical@bittium.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

Bittium Medical

At Bittium Medical, reliable data is the starting point for better care. We combine decades of expertise in biosignal measurement with patient-friendly devices, advanced analysis software, and secure cloud-based services for cardiac and sleep apnea diagnostics. Our clinically validated ECG devices are the gold standard in long-term ECG recording, high-quality signals, patient comfort and reliable data for clinical review. By bringing diagnostics closer to the patient and supporting efficient clinical workflows, we help healthcare professionals make more confident decisions and deliver better care.

www.bittium.com/medical

Bittium

Bittium specializes in the development of reliable, secure communications and connectivity solutions leveraging its 40-year legacy of expertise in advanced radio communication technologies. Bittium provides innovative products and services, customized solutions based on its product platforms and R&D services. Complementing its communications and connectivity solutions, Bittium offers proven information security solutions for mobile devices and portable computers. Bittium also provides healthcare technology products and services for biosignal measuring in the areas of cardiology and neurophysiology. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

References

1. Liu CM et al. Enhanced detection of cardiac arrhythmias utilizing 14-day continuous ECG patch monitoring. International Journal of Cardiology. 2021;332:78-84. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33727122/

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