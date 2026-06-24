Biosidus Expands its International Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with Mubadala Bio in the UAE

SAN DIEGO and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosidus, one of Latin America's pioneering biotechnology companies, announced the signing of a licensing and supply agreement with Mubadala Bio, the life sciences platform of Mubadala Investment Company, to introduce a portfolio of biologic therapies in the United Arab Emirates through DiabTec, Mubadala Bio's biologics platform.

The agreement was signed during BIO International Convention 2026 and was witnessed by Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration includes biologic therapies across endocrinology, nephrology and oncology, including epoetin alfa, filgrastim, interferon beta and somatropin.

Hamad Almarzooqi, Group Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, said:

"Strategic partnerships enable us to localize medicines that are important to healthcare providers and their patients. Through our collaboration with Biosidus, we are increasing access to biologic therapies in the UAE while advancing our commitment to local pharmaceutical manufacturing."

Mariano de Elizalde, CEO of Biosidus, said:

"We are honored to partner with Mubadala Bio in support of its mission to strengthen healthcare resilience and expand access to advanced biologic therapies in the UAE. This agreement represents an important milestone in Biosidus' international growth strategy and reflects our shared commitment to innovation, quality and patient access."

The agreement adds a key international partner to support our continued growth in strategic Regions and further strengthens Biosidus' position as a biotechnology partner of choice for healthcare systems and life sciences organizations across both emerging and developed markets.

About Mubadala Bio:

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to advancing healthcare outcomes in the UAE and beyond. As the life sciences platform of Mubadala Investment Company, it plays a strategic role in strengthening national drug security, expanding access to essential therapies and supporting local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

About Biosidus:

Biosidus is one of Latin America's pioneering biotechnology companies, headquartered in Argentina and serving patients in more than 50 countries worldwide. With more than 40 years of experience, Biosidus develops, manufactures and commercializes biologic therapies and is recognized for its expertise in complex biologics, biosimilars and technology transfer projects.