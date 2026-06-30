BioCatch takes top spot in SPARK Matrix™ for behavioral biometrics and device intelligence

QKS Group positions BioCatch as a leader in technology excellence and customer impact

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group today announced BioCatch as a leader in the latest iteration of its SPARK Matrix™ for Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions. No other vendor ranked higher for customer impact or technology excellence.

"BioCatch's positioning as a leader in the behavioral biometrics and device intelligence market reflects its ability to support financial institutions as they navigate an increasingly complex fraud landscape, where AI is accelerating both the scale and sophistication of threats," QKS Group Vice President and Principal Analyst Divya Baranawal said. "The company combines behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, and consortium-driven fraud insights to provide deeper visibility into user behavior and risk signals, helping organizations identify indicators of fraud that traditional controls may overlook. By bringing these capabilities together within a unified platform, BioCatch helps institutions improve fraud detection, streamline risk operations, and strengthen customer trust by enabling more secure and reliable interactions across digital channels."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ is published annually and provides a comprehensive analysis of global market dynamics, key industry trends, vendor positioning, and the competitive landscape for behavioral biometrics and device intelligence solutions. The report includes a comparative evaluation and ranking of leading providers to help organizations assess vendor capabilities, differentiators, and market position.

BioCatch's leadership position reflects its differentiated approach to behavioral intelligence as the foundation of a broader fraud and risk-detection ecosystem. Unlike solutions that treat behavioral biometrics as a feature or add-on, BioCatch was built from the ground up around behavioral science, enabling institutions to move beyond isolated threat detection and identify broader patterns of criminal behavior and connections across organized fraud networks.

This approach is reinforced by BioCatch's consortium-driven intelligence network and extensive behavioral data ecosystem which help organizations detect emerging fraud trends and coordinated criminal activity earlier than traditional rule-based or transaction-centric controls. Insights generated across the network enable financial institutions to benefit from a global view of evolving fraud tactics and risk signals.

"This recognition from QKS Group validates our core conviction: behavioral intelligence is the foundation of modern fraud prevention," Chief Product Officer Ayelet Eliezer said." While others have added behavioral capabilities to their platforms, we've built our entire ecosystem around the science of human behavior, combining behavioral intelligence, device intelligence, and data-sharing across institutions to create a powerful effect that uncovers criminal intent and coordinated fraud before it manifests. We're honored to lead the industry in both technology excellence and customer impact."

In 2025, BioCatch further expanded its platform with DeviceIQ, adding persistent device recognition, pre-login risk assessment, and cross-channel device intelligence. Together, behavioral, device, and network intelligence provide institutions with a more complete understanding of user activity, device risk, and coordinated fraud operations.

Download the report to view the complete results.

About BioCatch:

BioCatch prevents fraud and financial crime by recognizing patterns in human behavior, continuously collecting more than 3,000 anonymized data points — keystroke and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, AI agent usage, jailbroken devices, and more — as people interact with their digital banking platforms. With these inputs, BioCatch's AI and machine-learning models continuously assess both user intent and any signs of coercion or manipulation throughout every millisecond of every digital banking session, allowing banks to distinguish the criminal from the legitimate in real time. Insights drawn from across the entire network of BioCatch institutions further amplify the power and accuracy of that real-time risk-scoring. As of the end of Q1 2026, more than 30 of the world's largest 100 banks and 357 total financial institutions deploy BioCatch solutions, analyzing 18 billion user sessions per month and protecting more than 680 million accounts accessed from more than 1.7 billion devices around the world from fraud and financial crime.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

PR contacts:

Mac King

BioCatch director of global marketing comms

Mac.King@BioCatch.com

Anish Krishnan

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

anishk@qksgroup.com

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