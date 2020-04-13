BIGO Ads partners with Go Mobile and Fistashki to launch its advertising business in Russia

MOSCOW, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile marketing platform BIGO Ads announces Go Mobile Inc and Fistashki as the authorized resellers in Russia.

BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technology, is an ads platform providing mobile marketing solutions globally. Covering more than 150 countries, BIGO Ads integrates mobile marketing solutions into imo, the video and audio calling app with global monthly active users (MAU) of 210 million, and Likee, the short video creation platform with global MAU of 115 million. With its strong user base and high-quality content, BIGO Ads enriches the user portrait system and provides marketing solutions for advertisers and partners in different scenarios.

BIGO Ads utilizes cutting-edge machine learning technology, powerful Artificial Intelligence algorithms, comprehensive big data analysis, and processing capabilities to support branding and performance advertising solutions for advertisers. With various advertising formats, such as Banner, Native, Video and different cooperation models such as Programmatic buying,

Reserved branding Ads and Auction Bidding Ads, BIGO Ads provides a one-stop integrated marketing solutions for advertisers to reach their targeted audience, increase brand awareness and maximize return of investment (ROI).

Go Mobile is a full-cycle digital agency specialized in mobile marketing. The agency provides a wide range of services, including media buying, influencer marketing, special projects, design & video production, ASO, and digital-consulting.

Go Mobile conducted the first Russian Likee challenge, made for Wild Screechers (Rosman). The campaign got 11 million views, 115 thousand UGC, 36% of that was shoot with the use of the product.

Fistashki is a full-digital agency for world-largest brands in many industries. The Fistashki team is creative digerati that believes in solutions that use cutting edge digital technologies as the basis for effective advertising communications. Fistashki brings together some of the best digital experts in strategy, media, social media, influence marketing and online reputation management, to support clients in the digital world from strategy and ideas development to final efficiency analytics.

BIGO Ads is glad to partner with Go Mobile and Fistashki. With Go Mobile and Fistashki's in-depth understanding of the market and excellent relationship in Russia, as well as the rich and efficient marketing solutions of BIGO Ads, we will provide advertisers with a better service and achieve marketing objectives.

Now BIGO Ads is ready in Russia, we are looking forward to new collaboration opportunities with local business.

Go BIG with BIGO Ads!

SOURCE BIGO Ads