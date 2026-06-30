Beyond Folding Bikes at EUROBIKE 2026 - DAHON Charts the Future of Green Mobility

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EUROBIKE 2026 concluded at Messe Frankfurt after four days of industry exchange. DAHON presented its "DAHON-V" technology suite and a portfolio of new bicycles built around it.

Visitors flocked to DAHON’s booth for the product showcase Dr. David T. Hon at the “Supply Chain Rebalancing in the Bike Industry” Panel

A Global Stage for Two-Wheeled Innovation

Under the theme "DAHON 2.0 – Beyond Folding Bikes," DAHON showcased heavy-duty folding bikes, lightweight e-bikes, tri-fold series and performance road bikes at Hall 12, Booth B29. The daily "WIN A DAHON" prize draw and "SPIN & WIN" lucky wheel maintained strong visitor engagement. At the outdoor demo area, F12-A24, visitors tested the new line-up across urban, road, and adventure-riding scenarios. EUROBIKE also marked the international debut of BICECO by DAHON.

Voice on the Industry's Future

DAHON Founder and CEO Dr. David T. Hon was interviewed by major European cycling media, including BikeBiz, BikeRadar, ELECTRIC BIKE, and Velo 101. He outlined the engineering principles behind DAHON-V Tech, explaining how advances in frame architecture can improve structural stiffness, power transfer, and ride quality across both folding and conventional bicycles.

Drawing on more than four decades in the folding-bike industry, Dr. Hon also contributed to two EUROBIKE panel discussions - "Form Follows Function: A Focus on Bicycle Product Design" and "Supply Chain Rebalancing in the Bike Industry."

"DAHON-V": A New Performance Benchmark

The "DAHON-V" (DAHON-V Velocity Tech Suite) was the centrepiece of DAHON's showcase, featured models include:

LUNDEN C8 — An upgraded carbon-fibre tri-fold equipped with DELTECH, a redesigned top tube running directly from the head tube to the bottom bracket, and a wider, straightened chainstay for greater frame rigidity, strength and acceleration.

— An upgraded carbon-fibre tri-fold equipped with DELTECH, a redesigned top tube running directly from the head tube to the bottom bracket, and a wider, straightened chainstay for greater frame rigidity, strength and acceleration. MARINER HD — The new heavy-duty flagship, engineered around the "DAHON-V" structure and rated to a 150 kg payload .

— The new heavy-duty flagship, engineered around the "DAHON-V" structure and rated to a . UNIO E20 — An e-bike offering five power-assist modes, a mid-drive motor and a long-range seatpost battery.

— An e-bike offering five power-assist modes, a mid-drive motor and a long-range seatpost battery. BOARDWALK D7 — A British-retro-inspired city bike with an H-type steel frame, DELTECH, Super Down Tube, KC joint and an upgraded two-section Internal V-Quick Lock.

Looking Ahead

As EUROBIKE 2026 closes its doors, DAHON's exploration of technological innovation does not. DAHON will continue to advance two-wheeled green mobility and bring riders worldwide more creative bicycles and a freer, more sustainable way to live.

Media Contact

Email: marketing@dahon.com