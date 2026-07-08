Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) TIC Market worth $1.30 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expected to grow from USD 0.66 billion in 2026 to USD 1.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%.

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Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) TIC Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.66 billion

USD 0.66 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.30 billion

USD 1.30 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 11.8%

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) TIC Market Trends & Insights:

The global Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expanding as utilities, developers, EPCs, and BESS suppliers face increasing requirements for system safety, thermal-runaway prevention, fire-risk assessment, grid-code compliance, and commissioning validation. Demand is also shifting beyond initial product qualification toward certification, technical due diligence, battery traceability, documentation support, and recurring lifecycle assurance. This is strengthening the role of specialist TIC providers across the full BESS project lifecycle, from component testing and factory acceptance through site commissioning and operational verification.

By Service type, testing remains the largest segment, accounting for ~50% of the market in 2026, while Certification is projected to grow the fastest CAGR during 2026–2032.

By Sourcing type, outsourced TIC services account for ~65% of the market in 2026 and are projected to reach 72.0% by 2032, growing at a highest CAGR.

By Application, project developers are projected to be the fastest-growing end-user group at a CAGR of ~17%.

By region, the Asia Pacific is the largest BESS TIC market, accounting for ~40% of global revenue in 2026, while Europe is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026–2032.

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The BESS TIC market is expanding as battery manufacturers, system integrators, utilities, EPC contractors, and project developers face increasing requirements for battery safety, thermal-runaway prevention, fire-risk assessment, grid-code compliance, and commissioning validation. Growth is supported by rising utility-scale and renewable-plus-storage deployment, which requires assurance across battery cells, modules, racks, power-conversion systems, battery-management systems, energy-management systems, and grid interfaces. Stricter safety regulations, insurer and lender scrutiny, and growing complexity in grid integration are increasing the demand for documented evidence of reliable BESS operation. TIC providers are strengthening their capabilities in fire testing, system certification, grid performance validation, independent commissioning support, and operational safety assurance.

Testing services are expected to account for the largest share of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market during the forecast period

Testing holds the largest share of the BESS TIC market because it is required throughout the product and project lifecycle, from battery-cell and module qualification to system integration, factory acceptance, site acceptance, commissioning, and operational performance verification. BESS suppliers and project stakeholders require repeated validation of thermal-runaway behaviour, fire safety, electrical protection, battery performance, environmental resilience, EMC, and grid-interface functionality. Testing demand is also strengthened by design changes across cells, racks, PCS, BMS, EMS, enclosures, and fire-suppression systems, which can require renewed validation. Compared with certification, which is more approval-led, testing is conducted at multiple technical stages, sustaining higher service volumes and revenue.

Project developers are expected to register the highest growth in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market by end user during the forecast period

Project developers are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user group as renewable-plus-storage projects increasingly move from planning into procurement, construction, grid connection, and commercial operation. Developers require independent assurance across supplier selection, technical due diligence, factory acceptance, site acceptance, commissioning, fire-safety validation, and grid-compliance assessment to secure permits, financing, insurance, and project approvals. Their demand for TIC services is further strengthened by the growing role of lenders, insurers, independent engineers, and grid operators in evaluating the safety, performance, and operational readiness of BESS projects. As project portfolios scale across multiple locations, developers are increasingly adopting outsourced specialist TIC services to reduce execution risk and support timely energization.

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Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) TIC market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to see the highest growth in the BESS TIC industry due to increasingly stringent safety, certification, traceability, and lifecycle-compliance requirements for stationary energy storage systems. The region's regulatory environment is expanding demand beyond conventional product testing and project commissioning toward battery documentation, fire-risk assessment, grid-compliance validation, technical due diligence, and recurring operational assurance. Growing integration of renewables and the need for flexible grid capacity are also supporting BESS deployment across major European markets. This combination of project activity and compliance intensity creates sustained demand for third-party testing, certification, inspection, and advisory services throughout the BESS lifecycle.

Major companies operating in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) TIC companies include UL Solutions (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and DNV (Norway).

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