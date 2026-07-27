BASF Agricultural Solutions starts global registration of novel PPO herbicide Replexor™ Active

Regulatory dossiers for Replexor Active submitted in Brazil and Australia; US and Argentina to follow in 2027

Rounding out weed control spectrum, Replexor Active strengthens integrated PPO herbicide portfolio, helping growers maximize the value of their weed management programs

Start of Replexor Active's registration marks another sign of strong crop protection innovation pipeline

LIMBURGERHOF, Germany, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BASF Agricultural Solutions has begun the registration process for Replexor™ Active (fendioxypyracil), a novel herbicide active ingredient from its protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) innovation pipeline with broad-spectrum activity on both broadleaf weeds and grasses. At peak adoption, Replexor Active could support weed management programs covering more than 50 million hectares globally. First regulatory dossiers are being submitted in Brazil and Australia in July 2026, with filings in the United States and Argentina planned for 2027. Pending approvals, BASF targets first market introductions of Replexor Active around 2030.

BASF Agricultural Solutions has begun the registration process for Replexor™ Active, a novel herbicide active ingredient from its protoporphyrinogen oxidase (PPO) innovation pipeline with broad-spectrum activity on both broadleaf weeds and grasses. At peak adoption, Replexor Active could support weed management programs covering more than 50 million hectares globally. BASF Logo

Herbicide-resistant weeds are a growing challenge for farmers of major crops such as soybean, corn, and cotton. At the same time, regulatory pressure is reducing the number of available active ingredients, further limiting effective control options.

In this context, PPO herbicides have been a reliable cornerstone of resistance management for more than 50 years. With Replexor Active, BASF extends that portfolio – which includes Kixor® Active and Tirexor® Active – with a new level of weed control. While most existing PPO herbicides primarily target broadleaf weeds, Replexor Active also controls key annual grasses such as Eleusine indica, Echinochloa spp., and Setaria spp. With PPO resistance in grasses remaining rare, Replexor Active adds a valuable new option for managing resistant grass weeds.

"Replexor Active fills a genuine gap in the PPO space," said Maximilian Becker, Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Business. "Growers have had very few new tools for resistant grasses in recent years. Replexor Active addresses that directly and fits into the resistance management programs growers are already building with our PPO portfolio."

In addition to its broad-spectrum activity, Replexor Active offers compelling benefits: it delivers fast-acting weed control and enables no-till farming practices, helping to minimize soil erosion. Furthermore, it is effective at low use rates, making it easier to handle while reducing the amount of active ingredient per hectare.

"The start of Replexor Active's registration process is another sign of our strong innovation pipeline," added Melanie Bausen-Wiens Member of the Management Board of BASF Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Technology. "It reflects our position as a leading player in crop protection and our ability to translate sustained R&D investment into new tools that address real challenges for growers. And with the PPO herbicide-tolerant traits we are developing, growers will have even more flexibility in how and when they apply Replexor Active."

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

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