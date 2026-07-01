BanBif Strengthens its Digital Solutions for Foreign Trade Operations with Finastra, Supporting Business Growth

The bank will offer more reliable trade finance solutions, simplifying operations for business clients while advancing its modernization agenda

LIMA, Peru and ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peru-based Banco Interamericano de Finanzas (BanBif), today announced its selection of Finastra Trade Innovation and Corporate Channels as part of its trade finance modernization project. BanBif's decision to adopt these platforms is a major step in strengthening the bank's trade finance operations with modern, digital solutions designed to make processes smoother, faster, and more transparent for the bank's business clients.

BanBif's business clients will soon benefit from quicker turnaround times for letters of credit, documentary collections, and international guarantees, along with clearer communication and improved visibility throughout the process. By reducing manual tasks and paperwork, the new digital system will make trade finance operations more reliable and accurate across the transaction lifecycle.

With Trade Innovation and Corporate Channels, BanBif continues to reinforce its digital capabilities within the foreign trade business by leveraging tools designed to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the service experience for companies engaged in international transactions.

"Implementing these solutions is part of our ongoing effort to transform and strengthen our capabilities in foreign trade operations. We seek to continue providing our corporate clients with modern, secure platforms aligned with the current needs of international trade," said Marco Osorio, Foreign Trade Manager at BanBif.

BanBif also expects to see operational improvements, with more streamlined workflows and stronger reporting. Increased automation frees up staff to focus on higher-value client support, while enhanced controls and compliance tools provide greater peace of mind.

The solutions will also enable the bank to strengthen the management and monitoring of transactions related to letters of credit, documentary collections, and international guarantees, while also improving process connectivity and visibility for corporate clients.

"BanBif's move to Finastra Trade Innovation and Corporate Channels will streamline its daily operations and simplify the work for both staff and customers," said Vinay Mendonca, VP Product Management, Trade and Supply Chain Finance at Finastra. "With more automation and better visibility, BanBif will be able to process trade transactions faster, support client growth, and deliver the reliable, responsive experience that businesses expect."

The project is being delivered with local support from TCMpartners, combining Finastra's global expertise with strong on-the-ground presence in Peru to ensure smooth implementation and ongoing support.

"As Finastra's integration partner for Foreign Trade Solutions, TCMpartners is supporting BanBif throughout this implementation by applying our expertise in financial technology, foreign trade solutions, and banking platform integration. We are helping align Finastra's global capabilities with BanBif's business processes to deliver an implementation that is efficient, secure, and aligned with the bank's goals of modernizing its operations and strengthening service for corporate clients," said Victor Maticorena, Business Development Manager at TCMpartners.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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