Baidu Global to Showcase New Features of MediaGo Platform at DMEXCO 2022

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu's Global Business Unit will be attending DMEXCO 2022 to demonstrate recent technological and service updates of MediaGo, an AI-integrated marketing platform that provides global cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling, and AI-backed recommendations for more than 10,000 companies.

"We are excited that in-person conferences are back, and we are able to meet with our European partners and discuss how MediaGo can continue helping them improve their ad performance, expand globally and enhance their international influence," said Elaine Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu's Global Business Unit. "MediaGo offers our advertising partners trusted, compliant EU inventory, and we are committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing."

By leveraging Baidu's technology and leadership position, MediaGo has secured in-depth strategic partnerships with unique, non-commoditized supply partners such as MSN, Snapchat, Pinterest and Reddit to provide customers with faster and more valuable media placement resources, helping companies to grow rapidly. MediaGo provides advertisers with access to more than 100 high-quality websites, including news portals, entertainment, sports, vertical publications, and more. All told, MediaGo can reach more than one billion high-value users around the world.

To schedule an appointment during DMEXCO on Sept. 21 or 22 at the Baidu MediaGo networking space (Hall 8, Stand 081M002), please contact: ext_gbu_eu@baidu.com.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is a global AI-integrated marketing platform under the Baidu Global brand that helps clients to rapidly expand into the global market and enhance international influence. Available to customers in East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, MediaGo provides cross-media integrated marketing solutions, including programmatic advertising, advertising reselling and AI-backed recommendations to more than 10,000 companies. MediaGo is committed to building an AI advertising engine that leverages media context to achieve precision marketing in the modern era. Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.io.

About Baidu Global

Baidu Global is the international AI business growth engine under Baidu brand, providing global users with intelligent Internet services in multiple scenarios. Baidu Global covers more than 200 countries and regions around the world. With its strong localized operation capabilities, Baidu Global integrates global high-quality resources and offers a powerful engine that helps partners achieve rapid growth.

