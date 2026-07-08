Azentio launches UAE E-Invoicing solution with pre-approved ASP status and AI-powered ERP capabilities

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software, a leading provider of specialized BFSI and ERP software solutions in emerging markets, has announced the launch of its UAE E-Invoicing solution, following its designation as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by the UAE Ministry of Finance.

Available within Azentio ERP, the solution helps UAE businesses prepare for the Federal Tax Authority's E-Invoicing mandate, effective January 2027. Its pre-defined integration connects Azentio ERP and third-party business systems, while AI-enabled validation and automation improve invoice accuracy, reduce manual effort, and support compliance execution.

Supporting UAE's digital compliance transition

The launch follows Azentio's continued investment in UAE-specific ERP capabilities, reflecting the growing need for finance, tax, and compliance operations to move toward a more connected digital reporting model.

Built into Azentio ERP, the solution supports UAE E-Invoicing requirements through PEPPOL and PINT AE-aligned capabilities across key invoicing transactions, including sales invoices, credit notes, self-billing, and export documentation. It also supports the full compliance workflow, from PINT AE XML generation and direct ASP connectivity to FTA reporting, pre-built validation of mandatory fields, formats, approved code values, and full audit trails.

A defining strength of Azentio's technology is its embedded AI capability, which helps finance teams improve invoice accuracy, identify exceptions earlier, strengthen compliance controls, and reduce manual intervention across the E-Invoicing lifecycle. By ingesting, validating, enriching, and processing transactional data across ERP environments, Azentio enables organizations to create audit-ready invoices while improving visibility across finance operations.

For UAE businesses, this brings compliance into the flow of day-to-day finance operations. Native integration across ERP workflows, the PEPPOL network, and FTA systems help reduce process fragmentation, while pre-built validation checks support invoice accuracy before submission. With dashboards, alerts, monitoring, and full audit trails, finance teams gain clearer visibility across invoicing, reporting, and compliance activity.

Extending ERP intelligence across finance operations

The E-Invoicing solution is also supported by Azentio's broader ERP intelligence capabilities, including AI-enabled data extraction, smart validation, anomaly detection, document processing, and finance workflow automation. With an embedded AI layer, Azentio ERP helps modernize finance operations by reducing manual intervention, improving data accuracy, unlocking real-time BI insights, and supporting faster, more controlled decision-making.

These capabilities are further enhanced by natural language ERP insights and contextual assistance, helping finance teams accelerate invoice workflows, strengthen compliance controls, and modernize finance operations with greater intelligence and control.

Harikrishnan Venkatraman, President ERP at Azentio, commented, "Our designation as a pre-approved Accredited Service Provider is an important milestone in Azentio's commitment to helping UAE businesses prepare for regulatory transformation with clarity and control. Azentio's AI-powered E-Invoicing solution supports FTA compliance while helping businesses improve accuracy, unlock greater value from finance data, and strengthen decision-making."

"Whether customers run Azentio ERP or third-party systems, our technology provides a unified framework to automate finance processes, reduce manual effort, and support more intelligent, audit-ready operations. This launch reinforces our commitment to supporting UAE businesses as they prepare for the next phase of digital compliance."

About Azentio

Azentio is a leading provider of specialized software for BFSI and enterprise organizations. Its solutions modernize and strengthen critical business systems in complex and regulated environments. Built on deep domain expertise and purposeful innovation, Azentio supports banks, financial institutions, and enterprises in improving resilience, driving performance, and sustaining long-term growth.

Through long-standing customer partnerships across multiple markets, Azentio continues to evolve its technology to meet changing industry needs.

For more information on Azentio, please visit www.azentio.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670942/Azentio_Logo.jpg