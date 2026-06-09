AXON Networks Acquires Greenwave Systems to Bolster OSS/BSS Resources and Enhance Wireless Network and Orchestration Experience

Combination will expand company's real-time Digital Twin-driven platform and accelerate shift toward end-to-end, AI-powered autonomous networks

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXON Networks (AXON), a global leader in intelligent autonomous network and connectivity assurance platforms, today announced the acquisition of Greenwave Systems (Greenwave), a leader in end-to-end software-defined mobile network solutions. The acquisition, which recently closed, strengthens the AXON Maestro platform's end-to-end focus while also expanding the company's expertise in emerging wireless technologies.

As part of the transaction, AXON will integrate Greenwave's leading-edge software-defined connectivity and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)orchestration technology portfolio (f.k.a WAVELY), including software-defined mobile network core, into the AI-native, cloud-agnostic AXON Maestro platform, purpose-built for telecom operators, institutions, and enterprise service providers. AXON also gains from Greenwave a team of cloud-savvy operational support system and business support system (OSS/BSS) experts with deep experience in mobile network deployments, enabling accelerated development of new OSS service management modules. With wireless technologies like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite continuing to gain momentum in the access network, operators pursuing best-in-class deployments of these technologies will increasingly value real-time, end-to-end orchestration from the mobile core to in-home devices to provide the best connectivity experience across their fixed and wireless networks. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Operators and enterprises building advanced autonomous networks need to address dozens of functions across multiple categories, but are often reluctantly shackled to bespoke operational support systems that require significant customization and ongoing professional services," said Martin Manniche, CEO and Founder of AXON Networks. "This limits their agility and effectiveness, delaying innovation and time-to-market for new services By bringing together Greenwave's expertise and the WAVELY technology portfolio with the AXON Maestro AI-first automation platform, we're able to provide a simplified, unified, and AI-automated OSS/BSS architecture. Combining these solutions into one platform promises to accelerate operator and enterprise new service time-to-market and improve the subscriber and network operator experience by removing complex dependencies."

Creating a Unified Architecture and Platform

OSS/BSS inventory management systems for networks and services often require costly professional service engagements and "do-it-yourself" IT initiatives. Even after significant investment of time and money, they can remain out of sync, inaccurate, and incomplete because of poorly correlated data sets. With the Greenwave and WAVELY portfolio acquisition, AXON can provide operators and enterprises with a unified architecture and platform that leverages real-time Digital Twin as a foundation for next-generation inventory management that is up-to-date, accurate, and complete, and that can accelerate services deployment.

By integrating SDN-based systems, assurance engines, provisioning and OSS/BSS layers into a unified universal architecture, AXON is moving up the stack to help operators and enterprises digitally transform their network infrastructure, processes and operations.

Leveraging the Past to Leap Forward

Greenwave was founded in 2008 by former Cisco executives with strong mobile and fixed network industry expertise, including Martin Manniche and other current AXON executives, to build a platform for managing connected devices at scale. Initially focused on smart home and IoT services delivered through telecom operators, Greenwave expanded over time to include energy management for utilities, as well as broadband service assurance, Wi-Fi performance, and network intelligence, supporting millions of connected devices.

"This acquisition brings our platform heritage fully under one roof and allows us to continue moving forward with a clear focus: delivering AI-native, Digital Twin-driven operations for mass market and enterprise networks across both traditional fixed network and emerging technologies such as FWA and LEO satellites," said Siddhartha Dattagupta, Chief Technology Officer, AXON Networks. "By consolidating intellectual property, engineering expertise, and platform assets that originated at Greenwave and later evolved within AXON into one engineering team, we are formalizing the integration of technologies that have played a foundational role in our evolution while strengthening our unified platform strategy. Greenwave technologies will become modules within the AXON Maestro platform and its engineering team will focus on OSS/BSS product development with the expanded support for mobile connectivity."

About AXON Networks

AXON Networks is a global leader in intelligent autonomous network and connectivity assurance platforms, known for its award-winning Digital Twin technology that enables real-time, predictive, and self-optimizing operations and extraordinary connectivty experiences. Its AXON Maestro platform and solutions are used by service providers and enterprises worldwide to unlock the full potential of advanced networks, transforming them into agile AI connectivity enablers with hyperscaler-like network operations. AXON Network's platforms are relied upon by over 30 leading operators worldwide to serve a rapidly increasing base of over 97 million managed users and provide unrivalled network autonomy, orchestration, security, and insights to bring the best AI connected experiences to everyone, everywhere.

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