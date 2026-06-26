FRANKFURT, Germany, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avinox, the e-bike systems company building integrated technology to power the next generation of electric bicycles, wins the 2026 Eurobike Award for its Smart Heart Rate Control System, a new feature available in the Avinox Ride App that bases the Avinox-powered bike's pedal assist level on heart rate, ensuring riders remain in a designated heart rate zone.

Avinox Wins Eurobike 2026 Award with its Smart Heart Rate Control System

The Eurobike Awards celebrate companies that are redefining mobility through innovation and putting user needs first. The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts from the bike, mobility, and design sectors, ensuring a high level of expertise and credibility in the selection process.

The jury for the 2026 awards included industry powerhouses including Hanka Kupfernagel, one of the most successful German cyclists, Jan-Willem van Schaik, editor-in-chief of Bike Europe, and Nils Holger Moormann, a multi-award-winning designer and art director. With expertise spanning design, cycling, and product development, the jury provided a 360-degree, comprehensive evaluation of the nominated products.

The "Heart Rate Control System" from e-bike drive unit supplier Avinox connects the e-bike to a heart rate monitor and enables it to control the bike's power assist in a way that the rider's heart rate stays in a chosen target zone. The judges like this solution as a genuinely novel idea that goes beyond standard assist modes. They see potential in performance and fitness as well as in health-related applications. One member of the jury points out that "power assist tuned to real-time physiological signals like heart rate rather than power meter data could be a genuine game-changer," – Eurobike Award Jury 2026.

"Avinox is thrilled to be recognized by the Eurobike Award judges in the Digital Solutions category for the Avinox Smart Heart Rate Control System," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at Avinox. "We understand our riders prioritize their health, and this feature enables their bike rides to be an active part of their fitness journey. This award signifies the industry's recognition of Avinox's commitment to elevating the riding experience for every type of rider, and demonstrates the power of innovation in the cycling industry."

The heart rate-based range adjustments offered by Avinox support individual rider health and fitness goals, from managing exercise intensity and losing weight to improving riding ability. By pairing a heart rate monitor via Bluetooth, the Avinox system will make automatic adjustments to the level of pedal assistance to keep the rider within the selected range of beats per minute (BPM). If the heart rate spikes above the range, the motor will increase assist to help the rider reduce exertion, and if the heart rate is lower than the range, the motor will decrease assist so that the rider has to increase their own effort and output.

There are a number of goals riders can base this range on:

Ensuring a safe ride: Riders can set the range for 50% to 85% of the maximum heart rate to ensure sufficient exercise, while remaining within a safe level of exertion.

Weight loss: Targeting 60% to 70% of the maximum heart rate will provide a ride with the most efficient fat burning.

Worry-free intensity: Those with a heart condition or heart disease can ensure they keep the ride at a suitable intensity without exceeding a safe heart rate range.

Improved riding ability and cardiopulmonary function: Monitoring heart rate helps riders find a balance between aerobic and anaerobic exercise, thereby enhancing cardiovascular efficiency.

Visit Avinox at Eurobike

Eurobike attendees can see and experience the Smart Heart Rate Control System by visiting the Avinox booth:

Hall 12, Booth B98

Location: Messe Frankfurt

Dates and Hours: June 24-27, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. local time

For more information, please visit our:

Website: www.avinox-ebike.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avinoxebike

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avinoxebike

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AvinoxeBike