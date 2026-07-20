Automotive Powder Coatings Market worth $3.59 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Powder Coatings Market is projected to reach USD 3.59 billion by 2031 from USD 2.78 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.22%.

Browse 280 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Automotive Powder Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Automotive Powder Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.78 billion

USD 2.78 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.59 billion

USD 3.59 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.22%

Automotive Powder Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the automotive powder coatings market is strong in the coming years, supported by increasing demand from vehicle manufacturing and component production. A key trend shaping the market is the focus on improving coating efficiency and reducing production costs while meeting environmental regulations through low-VOC and sustainable coating solutions. Automotive powder coatings are increasingly preferred as they enhance surface performance by providing superior durability, along with strong resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and wear, making them well-suited for modern vehicle applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive powder coatings market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 56.2% in terms of value.

The thermoset segment is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type of automotive powder coatings with a CAGR of 5.32%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

The passenger cars segment dominated the global automotive powder coatings market with a market share of 77.6%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), and Jotun A/S (Norway) are identified as key players in the global automotive powder coatings market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG and Diamond Vogel (US), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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The growth of the automotive powder coatings market has been driven by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for durable and high-quality coatings, and the growing focus on environmentally friendly coating technologies. Powder coatings are widely preferred because they provide excellent corrosion resistance, longer-lasting protection, and an attractive finish while producing lower emissions and less waste than conventional liquid coatings. In addition, rising demand for electric vehicles, increasing replacement of automotive parts, and continuous advancements in coating technologies have further supported the market's growth.

By resin type, the thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest market share of the automotive powder coatings market.

According to resin types, thermoset accounted for the largest share in the automotive powder coatings market during 2025, owing to its excellent durability, strong adhesion, and high resistance to heat, chemicals, and corrosion. These properties make thermoset powder coatings well-suited for automotive parts that require long-lasting protection and a high-quality finish. Their widespread use across various vehicle components, combined with reliable performance in demanding conditions, has made thermoset resins the most preferred resin type in the automotive powder coatings market.

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By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is accounted for the second largest market share by value.

The commercial vehicles segment held the second-largest share of the automotive powder coatings industry in 2025, in terms of value. This reflects the strong demand from trucks, buses, vans, and other commercial vehicles. These vehicles are often exposed to heavy use and harsh operating conditions, making durable and corrosion-resistant powder coatings essential for protecting parts and extending their durability. Growth in logistics, construction, public transportation, and industrial activities also supported the steady demand for powder coatings in the commercial vehicle segment, making it one of the key contributors to the overall market.

North America was the third-largest market for automotive powder coatings in 2025, in terms of value.

North America held the third-largest market share of automotive powder coatings in 2025, in terms of value. This is mainly because of its well-developed automotive industry, where powder coatings are commonly used to improve the appearance, durability, and protection of vehicle parts. Regular vehicle production, maintenance, and the growing preference for more sustainable coating solutions continue to support market growth across the region.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the automotive powder coatings companies include The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Jotun A/S (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International, Inc. (US), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), and Protech Group (Canada).

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