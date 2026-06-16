Automation Anywhere Appoints Srikanth Iyengar as Head of EMEA Growth to Scale AI-Powered Enterprise Automation Across the Region

Enterprise AI and technology services leader joins as organizations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa move from AI experimentation to the Autonomous Enterprise

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Iyengar as Head of Growth for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In this role, Iyengar will help accelerate enterprise adoption of AI-powered automation across the region, including organizations in IT Service Management (ITSM) and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI).

Enterprises are entering a new phase of AI adoption, moving from isolated pilots and individual productivity tools toward the Autonomous Enterprise — where people, AI agents, automation, and systems work together to execute business processes with greater speed, intelligence, and accountability. Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation platform is designed for that shift, combining universal orchestration, contextual intelligence, and centralized governance to help enterprises move AI from experimentation into automating processes end-to-end with strict governance and control. That need is particularly clear in sectors such as banking, financial services and insurance, and IT service management, where many organizations are managing complex operations, regulatory and service demands, fragmented technology environments, and pressure to improve productivity without simply adding more tools.

As AI agents become embedded in enterprise applications and workflows, organizations need automation platforms that can help them govern, orchestrate, and scale AI across the business.

That demand is especially visible across EMEA, where large, complex, and highly regulated organizations are looking for practical ways to turn AI ambition into operational impact. One of England's largest hospital groups is using Agentic Process Automation to redesign administrative operations, with a goal of making up to 70% of administrative work autonomous. Anticipated benefits include significantly reduced time-to-recruit and temporary staffing costs.

"EMEA is an important region in the global acceleration of enterprise automation," said Mihir Shukla, CEO, co-founder, and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Across the region, customers are moving from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation because they need AI to change how large organizations operate — improving productivity, reducing complexity, strengthening governance, and delivering faster value across mission-critical processes. Srikanth has spent his career helping complex enterprises navigate major technology and services shifts, which makes him the right leader to help customers and partners scale AI-powered automation across EMEA."

Iyengar brings more than two decades of experience helping large enterprises navigate technology, services, sales, and workforce transformation. Recently, he led platform rationalization for a large global financial services organization. The project touched multiple divisions and involved process optimization, data standardization, and AI adoption, ultimately leading to over double digit million USD savings.

Previously, Iyengar served as Chief Executive Officer of upGrad Enterprise. He has also held senior leadership roles at Conduent, Capgemini and Infosys, including global and EMEA-focused roles spanning business development and regional market leadership. His experience across enterprise technology, services, and financial services gives him direct context for the operating challenges Automation Anywhere is addressing through its Agentic Process Automation platform and autonomous solutions.

"Enterprises across EMEA are ready to use AI and automation to change how work gets done, but the next phase requires focus, trust, and execution," said Srikanth Iyengar, Head of EMEA Growth at Automation Anywhere. "Automation Anywhere is helping organizations identify the right processes, scale responsibly, and focus on measurable value across teams, systems, and operations. I'm excited to work with our customers, partners, and regional teams to accelerate that shift."

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation platform is designed to help organizations coordinate people, AI agents, automations, and systems across enterprise processes. With Iyengar's appointment, the company is strengthening its EMEA leadership as organizations in the region evaluate how to scale AI-powered automation responsibly.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

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