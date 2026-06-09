Automated People Mover Market to Reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2032 - Credence Research

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated People Mover Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025 – 2032" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global Automated People Mover Market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by rising investments in smart cities, green transportation, airport modernization, and automated transit infrastructure, as cities and airports seek to reduce congestion and improve passenger mobility. The market is also benefiting from greater emphasis on sustainable urban transit, continuous passenger flow, and labor-efficient autonomous mobility systems.

Key Takeaways:

Rising investments in smart cities, airport modernization, and green transportation infrastructure are accelerating adoption of automated people mover systems.

Airports remain the dominant application segment, supported by rising passenger traffic and the need for efficient movement between terminals, parking areas, rental car centers, and transit hubs.

Driverless or unattended operation leads the market, as fully automated systems reduce labor dependency, improve service frequency, and support real-time monitoring.

North America holds the largest regional share at 38%, followed by Asia Pacific at 32% and Europe at 22%, supported by airport upgrades, sustainability goals, and multimodal transit integration.

System developers continue to focus on monorail, AGT, cable-propelled, and high-capacity APM formats to meet diverse urban and airport mobility needs.

Growing Use of Automated People Movers as Urban "Experience Corridors"

The rising use of transit systems as curated urban experience corridors rather than only mobility infrastructure. Airports, smart districts, resorts, campuses, and mixed-use developments are increasingly deploying automated people movers to connect commercial zones, entertainment areas, hospitality clusters, and transport nodes in a seamless journey. This creates new value beyond passenger movement by improving footfall distribution, supporting retail exposure, reducing perceived walking fatigue, and strengthening the overall user experience. Developers and city planners are viewing these systems as tools to shape movement behavior inside high-value spaces, making them attractive for projects where passenger convenience directly influences commercial revenue, dwell time, and destination appeal.

Scope & Segmentation – Automated People Mover Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Automated People Mover Market, covering revenue forecasts from 2025 to 2032. It evaluates market drivers, trends, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics influencing adoption across airport, urban, and commercial mobility environments. The study examines how automated people movers are supporting safer, more efficient, and more sustainable passenger transit in enclosed and high-traffic zones.

The report also assesses how transit authorities, airport operators, and developers are investing in driverless mobility systems to improve service reliability, reduce labor intensity, and support long-term infrastructure modernization. It highlights the role of different system types, operational modes, and vehicle capacities in shaping procurement and deployment decisions.

The automated people mover market is segmented based on type, application, operation mode, vehicle capacity, and geography.

By Type, the market includes Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guideway Transit (AGT), Maglev-Based APM, Cable-Propelled APM, and Other APM Systems.

By Application, the market includes Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement & Theme Parks, Shopping Malls & Commercial Centers, and Others.

By Operation Mode, the market includes Driverless / Unattended Operation and Semi-Automated Operation.

By Vehicle Capacity, the market includes Low Capacity (Up to 500 Passengers/Hour), Medium Capacity (500–2,000 Passengers/Hour), High Capacity (Above 2,000 Passengers/Hour), Heavy APM Systems, and Light APM Systems.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse report "Automated People Mover Market By Type (Monorail, Duorail, Automated Guideway Transit (AGT), Maglev-Based APM, Cable-Propelled APM, Other APM Systems); By Application (Airports, Urban Transit, Amusement & Theme Parks, Shopping Malls & Commercial Centers, Others); By Operation Mode (Driverless / Unattended Operation, Semi-Automated Operation); By Vehicle Capacity (Low Capacity (Up to 500 Passengers/Hour), Medium Capacity (500–2,000 Passengers/Hour), High Capacity (Above 2,000 Passengers/Hour), Heavy APM Systems, Light APM Systems) – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2024 – 2032" - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/automated-people-mover-market

Why This Report Matters

This report provides a detailed view of a growing automated transit market shaped by airport expansion, urban mobility upgrades, and sustainability-driven infrastructure investment.

It helps decision-makers evaluate how driverless systems, multimodal integration, and high-capacity transit solutions are reshaping short-distance passenger movement.

The study highlights regional investment trends and demand patterns across major infrastructure markets, helping stakeholders identify expansion opportunities.

For OEMs, transit authorities, airport operators, infrastructure investors, and urban planners, this report delivers actionable intelligence to support product strategy, project development, and long-term transportation planning.

Market Overview:

• Industry Landscape and Value Chain Assessment

• Supply-Side Evaluation

• Demand-Side Evaluation

• Stakeholder Mapping

• Porter's Five Forces Review

• PESTLE Environment Assessment

• Market Forecast and Future Direction

• Short-Term Forecast (0–2 Years)

• Mid-Term Forecast (3–5 Years)

• Long-Term Forecast (5–10 Years)

• Market Entry and Expansion Strategy

Market Insights:

• Customer and End-User Analysis

• Customer Experience Comparison

• Growth Opportunity Assessment

• Channel and Distribution Review

• Pricing Movement Analysis

• Regulatory and Compliance Review

• Sustainability and ESG Assessment

• Risk and Disruption Analysis

• Investment Return and Cost Evaluation

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market Size 2025 USD 3.18 Billion Market Size 2032 USD 4.86 Billion CAGR (2025–2032) 6.21 % Forecast Period 2025–2032 Base Year 2025 Segmentation Covered Type, Application, Operation Mode, Vehicle Capacity, Geography Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Major Players Alstom SA, Siemens Mobility, Hitachi Rail (incl. GTS), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Doppelmayr Cable Car GmbH, CRRC Corporation (via JV), POMA S.A.S., Leitner Group, Hyundai Rotem, Intamin Transportation, Aeromovel Brasil S.A., Brookville Equipment

Segmentation

Based on Type

• Monorail

• Duorail

• Automated Guideway Transit (AGT)

• Maglev-Based APM

• Cable-Propelled APM

• Other APM Systems

Based on Application

• Airports

• Urban Transit

• Amusement & Theme Parks

• Shopping Malls & Commercial Centers

• Others

Based on Operation Mode

• Driverless / Unattended Operation

• Semi-Automated Operation

Based on Vehicle Capacity

• Low Capacity (Up to 500 Passengers/Hour)

• Medium Capacity (500–2,000 Passengers/Hour)

• High Capacity (Above 2,000 Passengers/Hour)

• Heavy APM Systems

• Light APM Systems

Based on Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Regional Growth Reflects Airport Upgrades, Smart Mobility Investment, and Sustainability Goals

North America holds the largest share of the automated people mover market at 38%, supported by large airport modernization programs, advanced transit infrastructure, and strong adoption of automated mobility systems across airport and urban applications. Regional growth is further driven by multimodal transit integration and continued emphasis on passenger-flow optimization.

Asia Pacific accounts for 32% of the global market and remains a strong growth region, supported by rapid urbanization, large-scale airport expansion, smart city initiatives, and increasing investment in automated transit infrastructure across major economies.

Europe represents 22% of the market, benefiting from sustainability-focused transport planning, modernization of airport and city mobility systems, and strong policy support for efficient low-emission transit solutions.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging opportunity regions, where infrastructure modernization, tourism-linked development, airport expansion, and urban transit improvements are supporting gradual adoption of automated people mover systems.

Market Challenges Include High Capital Cost, Project Complexity, and Integration Requirements

Despite favorable growth prospects, the automated people mover market faces challenges related to high upfront capital requirements, especially for large airport, urban, and high-capacity installations involving civil works, control systems, and specialized rolling stock.

The market also faces operational and engineering complexity linked to system integration, route planning, safety certification, and interoperability with broader transport networks. These factors can extend procurement cycles and raise project risk.

In addition, long project timelines and budget constraints can slow adoption in certain markets, particularly where public infrastructure financing remains limited or fragmented.

Future Outlook

The Automated People Mover Market is expected to grow steadily through 2032 as governments, airports, and urban authorities continue investing in safe, efficient, and sustainable passenger transit systems. Airports are expected to remain the core demand center, while urban transit, commercial centers, and specialized public environments will create additional growth opportunities.

Driverless operation, digital monitoring, real-time control systems, and higher-capacity APM formats are likely to shape the next phase of market development. Companies that combine automation expertise, infrastructure integration capability, and scalable system design will be best positioned to capture future demand.

Competitive Landscape

The Automated People Mover Market features competition among established rail, mobility, and cable-transit system providers that continue to invest in automation, capacity optimization, and system integration. Companies compete on reliability, project execution, operational efficiency, and the ability to tailor APM solutions for airports, cities, and specialized commercial environments.

Leading players are strengthening their market position through technology integration, product innovation, and infrastructure partnerships that support smart mobility goals and long-term modernization programs. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on automation capability, lifecycle support, energy efficiency, and deployment flexibility.

Key Player Analysis

• Alstom SA

• Siemens Mobility

• Hitachi Rail (incl. GTS)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Doppelmayr Cable Car GmbH

• CRRC Corporation (via JV)

• POMA S.A.S.

• Leitner Group

• Hyundai Rotem

• Intamin Transportation

• Aeromovel Brasil S.A.

• Brookville Equipment

Report Coverage

The research report offers an in-depth analysis based on Type, Application, Operation Mode, Vehicle Capacity, and Geography. It details leading market players, providing an overview of their business, product offerings, investments, and key market applications. Additionally, the report includes insights into the competitive environment, market trends, and the primary drivers and constraints shaping industry performance.

The study further explores market dynamics, infrastructure investment trends, automation adoption, and regional growth patterns influencing the automated people mover industry. It also provides strategic recommendations for new entrants and established companies seeking to navigate the evolving competitive landscape.

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