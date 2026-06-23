COLOGNE, Germany, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM Cologne Major 2026 concluded on June 21, with Team FALCONS claiming the championship after intense competition. As the Official Gaming Chair Partner of ESL Pro Tour 2026–2027, AutoFull provided full-event seating support, equipping pro players with its latest flagship, the world's first massage gaming chairs with cooling and heating seats: the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu Massage Gaming Chair and the M6 Ultra 2.0 Ergonomic Gaming Chair.

AutoFull Powers IEM Cologne Major 2026 with World-First Massage Gaming Chairs Featuring Cooling & Heating Seat

AutoFull officially signed gaming chair partner with ESL Pro Tour in April 2026, covering major events across the 2026–2027 season including Intel Extreme Masters, ESL Pro League, and ESL Challenger League. Prior to Cologne, AutoFull also supported IEM Rio and IEM Atlanta, establishing a strong presence across the global competitive circuit.

"We are truly honored to support the ESL Pro Tour 2026–2027 season as the Official Gaming Chair Partner. Elite esports athletes require sustained focus and endurance during marathon matches. Through our professional seating technology, we aim to help these world-class competitors perform at their absolute best," said Anna Ding, the Founder of AutoFull.

We're also incredibly proud to celebrate our brand ambassador, NiKo, on his recent Major championship victory. Watching him achieve this milestone is a testament to the dedication, resilience, and pursuit of excellence that define top-tier esports competition."

Two AutoFull ergonomic gaming chair models, the M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu and the M6 Ultra 2.0, integrate professional ergonomic design with tailored features for high-performance users.

The AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 combines a professional-grade 3D Shiatsu back and leg massage system, a climate-controlled cushion with dual-fan ventilation and graphene heating, adaptive dynamic lumbar tracking, 720° mechanical armrests, and a 160° recline with an extendable footrest.

The AutoFull M6 Ultra 2.0 features an integrated ventilation, heating and massage system as well, 6-way adaptive lumbar tracking that follows the natural curve of the spine, a 3D ErgoCloud Neck Pillow with ultra soft cloud-like neck support, 720° multi-directional armrests, and a 90°–160° recline for total comfort.

Following the tournament, both flagship models will be available at promotional prices during Prime Day on the AutoFull official website and Amazon store.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is an esports brand offering high-performance gaming setups, present in nearly 2,000 tournaments and supporting global esports teams and communities.

For more information, visit https://www.autofull.com

Contact: Summer, summer@autofull.com

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