AutoFlight completes first Air Taxi Demonstration Flight in Astana

Advanced Air Mobility showcased during Games of the Future 2026

Partnership with AAAG supports commercial deployment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFlight, a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), together with its strategic partner Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd. (AAAG), is showcasing Advanced Air Mobility through live electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) demonstration flights and themed activities during the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7486683825448787968

AutoFlight Showcases Advanced Air Mobility During Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan Speed Speed

AutoFlight successfully completed its Air Taxi Demonstration Flight on 24 July, with the ton-class eVTOL aircraft continuing to be showcased throughout the Games of the Future 2026 as part of the official public exhibition. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxQ2uT9v3h0

As one of the world's leading international phygital tournaments, Games of the Future 2026 brings together more than 800 competitors from over 50 countries across eight disciplines, combining elite physical competition with digital gaming. Against this global stage, AutoFlight's showcase demonstrates how Advanced Air Mobility is becoming part of the future of transportation.

The Astana demonstration follows AutoFlight's successful first eVTOL flight in Alatau City in May 2026 and reflects the company's continued commitment to supporting the development of Advanced Air Mobility in Kazakhstan. Through its partnership with AAAG, AutoFlight is working to accelerate commercial deployment by supporting aviation innovation, smart infrastructure and regional connectivity.

"The demonstration flights in Astana are not a standalone event but part of a systematic effort to introduce urban air mobility in Kazakhstan. The country is steadily building a comprehensive ecosystem: the necessary legislation has been adopted, infrastructure development is underway, and international cooperation with leading global companies continues to expand. Our goal is to make innovative air transport an integral part of Kazakhstan's transportation system," said Sergey Khegay, Chief Executive Officer of AAAG.

"We envision our large-scale eVTOL technology transforming this region across multiple dimensions—from urban air mobility and intercity travel to aerial sightseeing, logistics and emergency response," Kellen Xie, Senior Vice President of AutoFlight emphasized, "These applications represent not merely technological possibilities but a new paradigm of sustainable, zero-emission transportation for Central Asia."

As AutoFlight continues expanding its global footprint, the company remains committed to working with governments, regulators and strategic partners worldwide to accelerate the commercialization of eVTOL technology and unlock new opportunities for sustainable air transportation.