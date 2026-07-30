AuraQuantic Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group's AI Maturity Matrix for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS), 2026

QKS Group designates AuraQuantic as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for its AI-native orchestration and leadership in embedding governed AI execution across enterprise business processes.

PUNE, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the release of its latest whitepaper, "QKS AI Maturity Matrix: Enabling Orchestrated AI Execution for Adaptive Enterprise Operations". The report introduces an AI maturity model tailored specifically to Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS), spotlighting AuraQuantic as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2026.

As enterprises adopt AI faster than they can govern it, traditional automation models built on static workflows and bolt-on AI features are no longer sufficient. The QKS AI Maturity Matrix evaluates how effectively vendors orchestrate AI across end-to-end business processes, embedding governed, use-case-specific intelligence into execution rather than distributing ungoverned AI access to transition iBPMS from workflow-centric automation to execution-centric, adaptive enterprise operations.

"Intelligent process automation is undergoing a structural transformation," said Kunal Pakhale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. "AI maturity in iBPMS is no longer measured by whether a platform can call a model or add a chatbot. It is defined by how deeply intelligence is orchestrated across the process, the right AI for each task, under business rules, with explainability, vendor independence, and measurable per-case economics. AuraQuantic distinguishes itself by embedding AI at the process layer as a unified execution fabric rather than as a collection of add-ons."

AI Maturity: The Strategic Imperative for Modern iBPMS

The QKS AI Maturity Matrix assesses vendors across core dimensions including AI vision and roadmap, AI-first productization, orchestration depth, governance and explainability, execution adaptability, and measurable business outcomes.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

Right AI for the right task - use-case-specific orchestration across language, document intelligence, vision, and generative models.

AI vendor and model independence at the process layer.

Explainability, auditability, and human-in-the-loop execution.

Per-case AI cost intelligence and measurable ROI.

Containment of shadow AI through process-embedded AI adoption.

A governance-first path from instructed agents to autonomous agents.

The research identifies AuraQuantic as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to "orchestrate the full spectrum of enterprise AI under one execution layer - invoking the right AI capability for each task, under business rules, with complete explainability, vendor independence, and case-level cost intelligence," said Kunal Pakhale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group. The report further notes that AuraQuantic's roadmap toward autonomous agents invoked within processes and a dedicated autonomous AI rules engine reflects a deliberate progression toward adaptive enterprise operations, where AI discovers, executes, and, in defined scenarios, self-corrects within policy boundaries, while maintaining transparency and audit accountability.

"Before organizations can define an effective AI adoption strategy, they must first establish the right foundations: structured data and automated business processes. Only when data is traceable, governed, accessible, and high-quality, and when workflows are digitized, can organizations identify where AI will deliver the greatest business value and develop an adoption strategy aligned with their strategic objectives. At that point, AI orchestration becomes the key enabler, bringing together processes, data, business rules, applications, users, and artificial intelligence within a unified execution framework," explained Pablo Trilles, CEO, AuraQuantic.

"AuraQuantic provides the capabilities required to make this possible. From a single no-code platform, organizations can design and automate business processes, centralize and structure data, integrate enterprise applications, define business rules, manage user participation, and embed both native and third-party AI into operational workflows. Bringing these capabilities together in a single environment enables true enterprise AI orchestration while ensuring governance, explainability, and control over AI models and token consumption.

Beyond technology, we support organizations from day one throughout their automation and AI adoption journey. Through tailored enablement programs, we help organizations build the skills needed to accelerate adoption, achieve meaningful business transformation, and bridge the gap between AI investment and measurable business outcomes."

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and enterprise architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: QKS Group AI Maturity Matrix for the iBPMS Market | AuraQuantic

About AuraQuantic

AuraQuantic is a no-code process automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize business operations with speed and intelligence. Powered by native AI and machine learning, it delivers smarter workflows through process mining, real-time analytics, and intelligent document processing. Built on the secure AuraQuantic Cloud with Microsoft Azure, the platform offers scalability, flexibility, and enterprise-grade protection, helping companies achieve seamless, AI-driven digital transformation.

Media Contact

Kirsty Roberts

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AuraQuantic

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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