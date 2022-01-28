Auditchain Enters into Partnership with Digital Accountancy Media Limited

Auditchain has entered into a Partnership with Digital Accountancy Media Limited, the organizer of an annual accounting and technology conference. The Digital Accountancy Show "Powered by Auditchain" will be held on 8 June 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auditchain Labs AG, the developer of the world's first decentralized accounting, financial reporting, audit, and analysis virtual machine for assurance and disclosure, announced that it partnered with Digital Accountancy Media Limited.

The Digital Accountancy Show Powered by Auditchain 2022 will be an in person event held in North London at the world famous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event brings together 5,000 of the world's most innovative accountants and exhibitors. REGISTER NOW to attend the event.

The Auditchain Protocol mainnet launch will take place LIVE at the Digital Accountancy Show Powered by Auditchain! "It's the perfect event to kick off the transformation of the £500 Billion accounting and assurance services profession", says Jason Meyers, Inventor and Lead Architect".

Accountants, auditors, financial analysts, investors, regulators and other financial services professionals should mark their calendars for the 8th of June 2022. They are encouraged to come to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to meet some of the brightest minds in the profession and witness the technologies which will dramatically change the future of the accountancy landscape.

Auditchain Lead Architect and Inventor Jason Meyers will be giving a keynote presentation to kick off the launch of the world's first decentralized protocol for assurance and disclosure. The Auditchain Team will also be present to support the event. Additional fireside chats and panel discussions will also be held.

Attendees will have the first hand opportunity to experience the commercial launch of the Auditchain Protocol. Witness how accountants and professionals will participate on the Protocol as Pacioli Node operators, earn royalties by creating Process Control NFTs and transform their careers. Actors on the Auditchain Protocol are rewarded in the form of AUDT, the staking, settlement and governance token on the Auditchain Protocol.

Auditchain views the partnership with the Digital Accountancy Show as a strategic step to prepare its community of 5000+ accountants with the skills to assume a role on the Auditchain Protocol and transform their careers.

This new set of skills will be needed on the Auditchain Protocol to enable accountants, auditors and professionals to move from performing manual labor for hourly fees to creating and owning Process Control NFTs that are used on the Protocol that automate accounting, audit, financial reporting and analysis processes. They will create and own portfolios of Process Control NFTs that generate income each time they are used.

The team firmly believes that forward looking accountants embracing change will not be relegated to the sidelines. The future of work is to empower accountants to monetize their individuality and the team could not be more proud to start this journey with everyone.

Those interested in early participation as Pacioli Node Operators should submit an application here to join the DCARPE Alliance Association. Participants will become a member and participate in the launch, adoption and governance of the Auditchain Protocol.

Join in on the journey to the future of assurance and disclosure by registering for The Digital Accountancy Show Powered by Auditchain and witness history on the 8th June 2022.

Registration Details

REGISTER NOW at the Digital Accountancy Show website, and book a spot ASAP. (Bookings are limited). The event is CPD verified to ensure ones professional and practice development.

(Note that the event is free for accountants and bookkeepers that work in practice and￡299 + VAT for non-accountants).

About Auditchain Labs AG

Auditchain Labs AG ( https://auditchain.finance ) is leading the development of the world's first decentralized accounting, audit, financial reporting and analysis virtual machine that automates and provides proof of assurance on the world's business and financial information. Auditchain Labs AG is a founding member of the DCARPE Alliance Association and is leading the development of the Auditchain Protocol with other members of the Alliance.

Discord | Twitter | Telegram | Linkedin | Facebook | Reddit | YouTube

About DCARPE Alliance Association

The DCARPE Alliance Association is a global organisation consisting of members of the accounting, audit, financial reporting, legal, blockchain, investment, standard setter and regulatory community. The purpose of the Alliance is to adopt standards, provide education, drive technology innovation and promote the adoption of continuous audit and real time digital financial reporting using the Auditchain Protocol.

Twitter | Telegram | Facebook | Linkedin

About Digital Accountancy Media Limited

Digital Accountancy is a content, community and training platform for the world's most innovative and forward-thinking accountants. It delivers content, training and a community that can help accountants deliver outstanding support to their clients, generate higher value fees through advisory and stay up to date with the latest technology innovations and developments.

Twitter | Linkedin | Youtube | Facebook

SOURCE Auditchain Labs AG