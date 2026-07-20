AU10TIX Extends UK DIATF Certification to Cover Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Checks

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global leader in identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced that its certification under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) now extends to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) supplementary code. The certification, issued by Kantara Initiative UK and recorded on the UK government's Register of Digital Identity and Attribute Services, adds DBS to AU10TIX's existing Right to Work and Right to Rent certifications under its Identity Document Verification Suite.

The addition enables AU10TIX to support identity verification for basic, standard, and enhanced criminal record checks, which is a critical requirement for employers and organizations onboarding individuals into roles involving vulnerable groups, regulated professions or positions of trust. Organizations relying on AU10TIX have a single identity verification layer across all three of the UK's most widely required identity checks.

As background-check volumes grow across sectors like healthcare, education, childcare and financial services, employers are under increasing pressure to combine speed and compliance without compromising audit readiness. By extending its DIATF certification to DBS, AU10TIX reduces the need for multiple vendors, simplifies procurement and gives compliance teams a defensible, audit-ready trail across all three regulated use cases.

This milestone further strengthens the company's position as a government-aligned identity provider in the UK. A full list of accreditations is available in the AU10TIX Trust Center.

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX is a global leader in identity management and fraud intelligence, dedicated to enhancing trust, safety, and compliance for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2002 in the Netherlands, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, and R&D centers in Israel and Eastern Europe, AU10TIX safeguards the world's most trusted brands through world-class automation, sophisticated fraud prevention, and advanced identity verification solutions. AU10TIX's future-proof product portfolio enables seamless customer onboarding and verification in seconds, while proactively adapting to emerging threats and regulatory demands. AU10TIX offers the industry's only 100% automated global identity management system and can detect organized mass fraud attacks by analyzing traffic patterns and cross-referencing data across a consortium of over 60 leading companies. With deep roots in airport security, AU10TIX has authenticated billions of identities and prevented over $33 billion in identity fraud. Connect with AU10TIX on LinkedIn. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.