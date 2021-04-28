Attend An Execution, Visit A Crystal Palace, Take A Stroll With A King's Mistress On Museum Edutainment's New Pandemic-Friendly Mobile App

CHARLES SPENCER, ELIZABETH MACNEAL, AND TRACY BORMAN ARE YOUR GUIDES

LONDON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the May 1st launch of Museum Edutainment's new mobile app BARDEUM: DON'T JUST SEE THE SITES; STEP INSIDE THEIR STORIES, visitors to museums and historical sites step inside educational & entertaining stories of true events. Guided by the world's best storytellers, users become part of intrigues, deceptions, and fascinating events of the past. BARDEUM kicks off the next generation of tourism with three experiences for London's Royal Parks:

BARDEUM transports visitors to St. James's Park back to the 30th of January 1649, and the execution of King Charles I. Written by historian and best-selling author Charles Spencer and narrated by actor Anthony Howell, BARDEUM's audiovisual experience Death of a King: The Path to Execution enables users to walk in the footsteps of the condemned king, learn of the events that ultimately led to his death warrant and stand witness to his final words as the axe falls.

For visitors to Hyde Park, The Great Exhibition, written by international bestselling author Elizabeth Macneal (The Doll Factory) and narrated by actress Tuppence Middleton, transforms a stroll through the park into an enchanting and informative experience that brings to life the Great Exhibition's opening day, May 1, 1851. On its 170th anniversary, today's visitors will virtually visit the dazzling Crystal Palace, a spectacle that was to become a symbol of the Victorian era.

Written by acclaimed author and BBC historian Tracy Borman and narrated by actress Flora Montgomery, BARDEUM's Tales of a Mistress in the Georgian Court brings visitors to Kensington Gardens back to the year 1734 when King George II reigned over England. As they take in the sight of Kensington Palace and stroll the sumptuous garden paths, users become walking companions of Henrietta Howard, the King's mistress. Through her tales, they gain detailed knowledge of the gardens as well as the intimate details of daily life in the Georgian Court.

The BARDEUM app sets a new standard for enhancing visits to cultural sites. As cognitive scientist Roger C. Schank notes, "Humans are not ideally set up to understand logic; they are ideally set up to understand stories." BARDEUM educates and entertains visitors on their own device, on their own schedule.

Additional BARDEUM experiences are scheduled to launch in cities around the world throughout 2021. More information and our media kit can be found at www.BARDEUM.com.

The free app is available for iOS and Android. Experiences for the Royal Parks will cost 4.99 GBP/USD per download. The experiences are free for the media until May 1st. After that, please contact for a free coupon.

