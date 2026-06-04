ATFX Connect Partners in South Africa with the JSE to Bring JSE-Listed CFDs to Institutional Clients Across The Continent

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect is proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), one that opens direct access to JSE-listed CFDs for our growing network of B2B and institutional clients across South Africa.

This is more than a product expansion. It is a statement of intent. By aligning with two of the most established and respected financial institutions on the continent, ATFX Connect is cementing its role as the institutional liquidity and infrastructure partner of choice for brokers, asset managers, and fintech firms looking to access Africa's most significant financial markets through a framework they can trust.

What this means for ATFX Connect clients:

Institutional-grade access to JSE CFD products

Deeper local market exposure for South African financial service providers

Enhanced execution and distribution capabilities

The credibility and backing of two of Africa's most recognised financial institutions

A richer, more competitive product suite for both retail and professional traders

"This partnership represents another major step in our African expansion strategy," said Dany Mawas, CEO of ATFX Africa & Co-founder of L7 Prime. "Working alongside the JSE and a couple of local South African banks allows us to deliver stronger, localised solutions to our partners and B2B clients while reinforcing our long-term commitment to the African market."

Africa is not a future ambition for ATFX Connect, it is a present priority. As the company continues scaling globally, the company's focus on localised products, institutional-grade partnerships, and scalable infrastructure for brokers, asset managers, and financial institutions across the continent only deepens.

This is what building in Africa looks like.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com