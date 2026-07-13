Atelier Expressions Expands Portfolio With Majority Acquisition Of Khoya

TVS VENU continues to grow its premium lifestyle platform, Atelier Expressions, through a majority investment in the New Delhi-based handcrafted mithai brand.

BENGALURU, India, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atelier Expressions, the premium lifestyle platform of TVS VENU, has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Lonestar Hospitality Private Limited (Khoya), the New Delhi-based luxury handcrafted mithai brand. The acquisition marks another step in Atelier Expressions' strategy of building a portfolio of artisanal businesses with strong cultural heritage and growth potential.

Atelier Expressions will acquire a majority stake in the business subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to complete at the end of August 2026.

Through its investments, Atelier Expressions helps exceptional businesses realise their full potential while preserving the authenticity, identity and distinctive character at the heart of their success. Khoya has reimagined one of India's most enduring culinary traditions for a modern audience. Its combination of cultural authenticity, exceptional quality and strong commercial foundations makes it a natural addition to Atelier Expressions' growing portfolio of premium brands. Sid Mathur, Founder of Khoya, will retain full operational and execution responsibility, supported by his existing team.

The partnership brings one of India's respected luxury food brands into the growing Atelier Expressions portfolio. The lifestyle investment platform of TVS VENU is building a curated collection of exceptional brands and experiences, including J.L. Coquet, the historic Limoges porcelain maison with over 200 years of French craftsmanship; Khadak, the acclaimed Dubai restaurant founded by chef Naved Nasir; and Hedon, the London-based luxury motorcycle helmet maker recognised for seamlessly combining engineering precision with artisanal design.

Founded in 2016 by Sid Mathur, Khoya has established itself as a distinctive luxury confectionery brand by creating Indian mithai for a contemporary audience. Combining exceptional ingredients, refined craftsmanship and thoughtful design, the brand has helped redefine a category long associated with tradition, delivering a premium offering rooted in India's rich culinary heritage.

"Sid has reimagined one of India's oldest culinary traditions for a new generation of consumers while staying true to what makes it special. That ability to respect tradition while building a contemporary brand is exactly what attracts us to businesses like Khoya," said Tara Venu, Executive Director of Atelier Expressions. "Khoya reflects the qualities we look for at Atelier Expressions, and we look forward to working together to build on its success while preserving the authenticity and character that define the brand."

Sid Mathur, Founder of Khoya, said: "This partnership with Atelier Expressions offers a tremendous opportunity to scale our presence across India, explore new collaborations and elevate Khoya to greater success. Khoya was created from a belief that Indian mithai deserves the same care, creativity and attention to detail as the world's finest luxury food brands. Every product we create is rooted in heritage while thoughtfully designed for the way people enjoy and share food today. As we considered the next chapter for Khoya, we wanted a partner who shares our belief in quality and long-term brand building. Atelier Expressions is a natural fit, and together we look forward to introducing more people to Indian confectionery at its very best."

Mathur developed Khoya in collaboration with food historians and academicians to present a more refined interpretation of the classic Indian mithai for today's modern consumers. He draws from his rich experiences with the Impresario Group, where he helped create brands including Smoke House Deli and Social, and Secret Ingredient, India's leading food consultancy firm that advises many prestigious clients.

Today, Khoya's portfolio includes premium traditional mithai, chikki, mukhwas, savoury snacks among others. The brand serves customers through its own digital channels and select retail locations in Delhi.

Atelier Expressions

Atelier Expressions, led by Tara Venu, is based in Singapore and part of TVS VENU, an institutional platform that builds, anchors and scales globally respected enterprises across mobility, financial services, real estate and lifestyle. With a presence in more than 90 countries, TVS VENU is built on century-long values of trust and customer delight, powered by quality, technology and innovation. With approximately USD 6.5 billion in FY26 revenue, TVS VENU brings together a portfolio of more than 64,000 people representing over 50 nationalities, with centres of excellence across India, Indonesia, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Atelier Expressions' portfolio includes J.L. Coquet, a French Limoges porcelain house established more than two centuries ago in the heart of Limoges, the cradle of porcelain craftsmanship, and shaped by rare savoir-faire, handwork and fire. Other portfolio ventures include Khadak, a bold restaurant in Dubai launched by Chef Naved Nasir, former head of renowned London-based Dishoom, and Hedon, a London-based luxury motorcycle helmet company.

Rooted in the legacy of TVS VENU, Atelier Expressions reflects a next-generation vision that connects cultural heritage with future-focused creativity.

Lonestar Hospitality Private Limited ("Khoya")

Launched in 2016, Khoya is a privately held food production company specializing in luxury, handcrafted Indian sweets, based in New Delhi. Khoya offers a range of premium traditional mithai, chikki, mukhwas, savoury snacks among others, with a focus on quality ingredients and luxury presentation for both retail and corporate gifting. Khoya sells its products online and through select retail locations in Delhi.

Khoya was founded by Sid Mathur. Although Sid began his career in private banking, he moved to India from London in 2009 and joined the Impresario Group. Sid played a vital role in the creation of famous food brands such as Smoke House Deli and Social. In 2010, Sid founded Secret Ingredient, now regarded as India's leading food consultancy firm, having worked on over 100+ F&B concepts across various categories. Secret Ingredient advises marquee clients including Taj Hotels, The Oberoi, Khyber Hotel, Qavali, The British School, GMR, Chaayos, DLF, Select Citywalk, Veeba Sauces, and several high-growth consumer brands on concept development, brand strategy, menu engineering and complete project execution. In 2016, Sid created Khoya out of love and a lifetime of passion for all things sweet and beautiful.

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