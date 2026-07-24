ASSA ABLOY acquires Classic Brass in the US

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Classic Brass Inc ("Classic Brass"), a US manufacturer of premium cabinet and door hardware.

"I am very pleased to welcome Classic Brass to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Classic Brass is recognized for its handcrafted, design-driven hardware that brings together timeless craftsmanship, American manufacturing, and modern customization," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President and Head of the Americas Division. "Their deep expertise in creating distinctive, made-to-order pieces resonates strongly with the needs of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners seeking truly unique solutions. We're excited to build on that legacy as part of our residential portfolio while preserving its artisan heritage and personalized service."

Classic Brass was founded in 1996 and has some 80 employees. The main office and factory are located in Jamestown, New York, USA. Classic Brass will be part of the Residential Business Segment within the Americas Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MUSD 17 (approx. MSEK 155) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-classic-brass-in-the-us,c4377299

The following files are available for download: