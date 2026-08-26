ASICS Europe Expands Global Partnership with Teamwork Commerce

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a global provider of omnichannel retail solutions, today announced that ASICS Europe has joined the growing list of ASICS regions leveraging the Teamwork Commerce platform. This expansion reflects Teamwork Commerce's continued geographic expansion with ASICS, following successful deployments across ASICS Mexico, ASICS America, ASICS Canada, and ASICS Australia.

The continued adoption of Teamwork Commerce across ASICS' markets reflects a shared commitment to delivering connected retail experiences while empowering store associates with modern, efficient tools.

As retailers continue to navigate evolving customer expectations, brands are prioritizing consistent unified commerce strategies across every touchpoint. By expanding its relationship with Teamwork Commerce, ASICS Europe gains a flexible commerce and payments ecosystem designed to support seamless store operations, faster checkout experiences, and enhanced customer engagement.

Through Teamwork Commerce's mobile-first POS and omnichannel capabilities, store associates can better support shoppers with streamlined transactions, real-time access to customer information, and improved operational efficiency. The combined solution also allows ASICS to maintain consistency across international markets while adapting to regional business needs and payment preferences.

"Seeing additional ASICS regions continue to adopt Teamwork Commerce alongside Adyen is a testament to the strength of the partnership and the value of unified commerce on a global scale," said Amber Pitman, Global Director, Client Engagement at Teamwork Commerce.

"At ASICS, our goal is to help everyone achieve a Sound Mind in a Sound Body through sports and exercise - it is at the heart of everything we do, and delivering great retail experiences is an important part of that journey," said Ross Singyard, VP Commercial at ASICS Europe. "By continuing to invest in connected retail technology with Teamwork Commerce, we're enabling our store teams to provide a more seamless, personalized experience for our customers while supporting the way our business continues to grow across Europe."

The expansion highlights ASICS' ongoing investment in retail innovation and operational excellence as the brand continues building a connected retail ecosystem.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, UNIQLO, Acne Studios, The Row, ASICS, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com

About ASICS

At ASICS, our five letters have meaning. ASICS is an acronym for the A nima S ana I n C orpore S ano or a Sound Mind in a Sound Body. And since our founding in 1949, our purpose has been to help people achieve a sound mind in a sound body.

Right from the very start, our founder, Kihachiro Onitsuka, saw that sport and movement had the power to lift spirits, project positivity, and propel people and whole communities forward. We still believe this.

And we believe our purpose is more relevant today than ever before. Stress and anxiety are at record levels, yet we know sport and movement can have a positive impact. Which is why we remain focused on supporting more people to move for positive mental wellbeing.