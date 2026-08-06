As AI transforms the workplace, new communication framework helps leaders build trust through authentic human connection

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VO1CE™ is a singular roadmap for impactful communication created by communication expert and executive coach, Josie Gammell. The five-step methodology directly addresses a growing challenge in the workplace: how to embrace the benefits of AI without losing the trust that comes from being authentic and using our own language.

AI is eroding trust in leadership, according to research by Raconteur in partnership with Attest*, with one in three employees (33%) saying AI-generated communications damage leaders' credibility.

To counter this, Josie is sharing the transformative power of remaining fully yourself in the moments that matter most. For over three decades, she has observed how people behave under pressure and what works: from talking to families of dying patients as a chaplain; negotiating with Hollywood directors as an actor; to mentoring a chief physician in the US; and senior bankers in London as an executive coach. Josie has distilled those experiences into a communication framework called VO1CE™.

Josie has also created the groundbreaking VO1CE Pebble™, a porcelain tactile prompt to embed the principles of VO1CE™ as muscle memory to enable long-term change. It keeps people grounded and focused during high-stakes conversations in an AI-powered world.

The five steps of VO1CE™:

Value: Locking into the unique perspective you can provide

Other: Shifting focus from yourself to your audience's needs

1: Identifying the next immediate objective

Clarity: Stripping away jargon in favour of memorable, clear language

Ending: Closing with a definitive call to action

VO1CE™ reminds people how to be authentic and get their point across in all forms of communication. The launch of the framework coincides with the publication of Josie's book, VO1CE™: The Art of Being Heard.

Josie believes that authenticity will always have the competitive advantage:

"AI can write your message, but people judge you by the one thing AI can't replicate: your presence. The leaders who understand how to convey what they mean through the authenticity of who they are will be the ones people believe in and trust."

Already used by organisations in the UK and the US, VO1CE™ and the VO1CE Pebble™ are now being launched to individuals as well as organisations. VO1CE™: The Art of Being Heard is available in print, on Kindle, and Audible narrated by Josie.

Notes to Editors

Images for press use (photo credit: Mandy Spencer Photography)

For more information including biogs, case studies and testimonials, or to purchase the book and pebble visit www.vo1cepebble.com. Book also available on Kindle and Audible.

*Birchall, S. (2025). AI is eroding leadership credibility, survey shows. Raconteur, in partnership with Attest