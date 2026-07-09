Arrow Global Insurance strengthens specialty insurance platform through acquisition of Fusion Specialty Group

Acquisition marks another significant milestone for Arrow Global Insurance, reinforcing its leadership in specialty insurance markets where disciplined underwriting is critical

LONDON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Global Group ("Arrow"), a leading pan-European alternative investment manager, today announces a significant milestone for Arrow Global Insurance ("AGI") through the acquisition1 of Fusion Specialty Group ("Fusion"), a specialist managing general agent ("MGA").

AGI is an established specialty insurance platform providing institutional investors with access to specialty, non-catastrophe insurance markets by combining Arrow-backed MGAs, rated risk-bearing capacity and Arrow's investment capabilities. Supported by long-term institutional capital, AGI targets attractive underwriting performance in markets characterised by high barriers to entry, fragmented competition and technical complexity.

The acquisition further enhances AGI's platform by adding another high-quality specialist MGA with a well-established underwriting track record. Through Halldora Re Ltd² ("Halldora Re"), AGI's A- (Excellent) AM Best-rated reinsurer, and the broader Arrow platform, Arrow's MGAs benefit from access to long-term underwriting capacity, institutional capital and scalable operating infrastructure, enabling them to grow responsibly while maintaining underwriting discipline.

Operating on behalf of leading London market, European and other specialty insurers, Fusion has established a highly regarded underwriting franchise serving policyholders across the UK, Europe, North America and other international markets. Since launch, Fusion has processed more than 23,000 submissions and written approximately £290m of gross written premium for approximately 1,500 policyholders, with premium volume more than doubling over the past two years.

Zach Lewy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Arrow Global Group, said: "Arrow Global Insurance is an established specialty insurance platform that combines exceptional underwriting businesses with institutional capital. The addition of Fusion, a high-quality specialist MGA with an outstanding underwriting track record, further strengthens that platform and expands the range of differentiated specialty insurance opportunities available to our institutional investors."

Katie Simmonds, Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Specialty Group, said: "Access to additional underwriting capacity through Halldora Re, together with Arrow's long-term investment approach, provides a strong foundation for our next phase of growth while allowing us to remain focused on the underwriting discipline and client service that define Fusion."

David Rogers, Founder and Executive Chairman of Fusion Specialty Group, said: "Building Fusion into a global specialist MGA has been a genuine privilege. Arrow shares our commitment to underwriting discipline and long-term thinking, and its backing, including the reinsurance capacity behind Halldora Re, accelerates our growth and potential. I'm pleased to remain involved and excited for what comes next."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. All required regulatory approvals have been obtained and completion is expected during the third quarter of 2026.

Notes to editors:

1: Acquisition will be funded by (i) capital initially generated from shares issued by Sherwood Topco Limited and (ii) from funds managed by Arrow Global Group. Given the majority ownership, Fusion will be a subsidiary of Sherwood Topco Limited but will not be a direct or indirect subsidiary of Sherwood Parentco Limited.

2: Entity is owned by funds managed by Arrow Global Group.

Arrow Global Group

For more information visit www.arrowglobal.net

Fusion Specialty Group

For more information visit www.fusionspecialty.com