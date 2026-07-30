Armor Launches Sovereign AI: A whole-company AI work platform for regulated industries

Sovereign AI gives companies one governed way to use AI, private and inside its own walls, with data, spend, and audit trail owned by the company, not the vendor. It covers how people actually work with AI: Chat, Build, Flow, and Data. Governed tightly enough for the board, accessible enough that the team doesn't route around it. When the board asks whether the company's AI can be trusted, the answer isn't a vendor's promise. It's the company's own audit log.

"Every AI vendor demos the front end. What companies actually buy is the control underneath: governance, audit trail, authority over every model and every dollar. That's why we built Sovereign AI," said Chris Drake, founder and CEO, Armor.

That control covers cost as much as risk. Organizations cap AI spend by team and by task, and Sovereign AI matches each request to the right resource for the job automatically, or the customer sets the rules. If a provider changes its pricing, its terms, or its availability, the work moves and the business doesn't notice. Sensitive work never leaves the building; expensive capability is governed, capped, and audited. No surprise invoice at the end of the month because an agent ran all night.

None of it runs unsupervised. Every request and response passes through a single control layer: policy enforced, secrets never reaching user devices; every action logged. The humans who need to approve sensitive decisions still do.

Sovereign AI is built by Armor, which has spent 17 years securing regulated industries and today protects more than 1,700 organizations across 40+ countries held to the highest bars in the business, including HITRUST/HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR. When the auditor shows up, "the vendor handles it" doesn't close the finding. Armor spent 17 years learning that. Sovereign AI is what that lesson looks like as a product.

It's live. See it at Black Hat, booth 8308, or skip the conference floor and go straight to sovai.com.

About Sovereign AI

Sovereign AI is the governed AI work platform for the whole company, built by Armor. One control layer for every model, every team, and every dollar, inside your walls, under your rules. Armor has spent 17 years securing regulated industries, protecting over 1,700 organizations across 40+ countries held to the highest compliance bars in the business. Sovereign AI is what that experience looks like as a product. Learn more at sovai.com.

About Armor

Since 2009, more than 1,700 organizations in 40+ countries have relied on Armor to protect regulated data in the public and private cloud. AI is the next risk, so Armor built Sovereign AI to bring that same protection and compliance to how organizations use AI in the workplace: a fully governed platform that lets them leverage AI without creating undue risk to their data and their regulatory obligations. For more information, visit armor.com and sovai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michele Glassman

Marketing Director, Armor

Phone: +1 415-430-7114

Email: michele.glassman@armor.com

Website: sovai.com