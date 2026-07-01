ARMAF Launches Club De Nuit Intense Overdose in London

The Next Legacy of ARMAF: One Sold Every Second. One Impossible to Get Over.

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What happens when one of the world's most celebrated fragrances evolves?

ARMAF answered that question in London with the global unveiling of Club De Nuit Intense Overdose, the latest chapter in one of modern perfumery's most iconic fragrance collections.

ARMAF

For years, Club De Nuit Intense Man has captivated fragrance enthusiasts worldwide, earning cult status for its distinctive character and exceptional performance. Today, with one ARMAF fragrance sold every second globally, the brand continues to redefine accessible luxury for a new generation of consumers.

Club De Nuit Intense Overdose builds on the signature DNA that made the original a worldwide success, delivering a richer, deeper and more addictive interpretation for those who embrace confidence without compromise.

Developed in collaboration with acclaimed actor and style icon John Abraham, the launch marks one of ARMAF's most ambitious global campaigns to date. Known for his authenticity, confidence and enduring appeal, John Abraham embodies the spirit of Overdose, bold, magnetic and impossible to ignore.

To celebrate the unveiling, ARMAF transformed London into an immersive, heist-inspired experience. Guests navigated hidden clues, laser vaults and interactive moments before witnessing the exclusive reveal of Club De Nuit Intense Overdose ahead of its global launch, reflecting the fragrance's intriguing and unforgettable character.

The composition opens with bergamot, tangerine, pineapple and blue crystals. At its heart, vanilla flower, oakmoss and plum create depth and sophistication, while amber, patchouli, tonka bean and white powder leave a lasting impression. The result honours its iconic predecessor while introducing a compelling new identity.

"Club De Nuit Intense Man has become far more than a fragrance; it has become a global icon and one of the defining success stories in modern perfumery," said Nayana Tharoor, Global Head of Marketing at ARMAF.

"With Overdose, we were never looking to replace a legend; we wanted to elevate it. This launch represents the next legacy of ARMAF, combining innovation, immersive storytelling and our collaboration with John Abraham to create an experience consumers will remember long after the fragrance is worn," she added.

With a presence in over 140 countries, ARMAF continues to shape the future of modern perfumery through innovation, craftsmanship and storytelling, creating fragrances that resonate across cultures while building the next generation of global icons.

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