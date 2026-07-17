Argentina vs. Spain: Average World Cup Final Ticket Listing Hits $5,480, Ticombo Data Shows

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Argentina and Spain set to meet in the World Cup Final in two days at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Final average listing prices on Ticombo are among the highest levels tracked during the tournament, according to Ticombo's own platform listing data. The average Final ticket listing on Ticombo now stands at $5,480.47, more than seven times the average group-stage listing price on the platform.

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The Final brings together Argentina and Spain, two of the strongest sides from a 48-nation field, the largest in World Cup history, for a single match. That combination of scale and finality is reflected in the listing price climb Ticombo has tracked on its own marketplace through the tournament. According to Ticombo's platform listing data:

Group stage: average listing price of $766.35

Round of 32: $929.76 – 21.32% higher than the group stage

Round of 16: $1,532.08 – 64.78% higher than the Round of 32

Quarterfinals: $2,838.78 – 85.29% higher than the Round of 16, the largest round-over-round increase of the tournament

Semifinals: $3,566.25 – 25.63% higher than the quarterfinals

Final: $5,480.47 – 53.68% higher than the semifinals

"Prices on our marketplace have climbed with every round of this tournament. There's only one match left, with a fixed number of seats, and the pool of people who want to be there doesn't just shrink to the two finalist nations, it grows. Neutral fans and hospitality buyers who weren't in the market during the group stage are competing for those seats too," said Peter Savovsky, COO at Ticombo. "The Final is the clearest expression of that on our platform. With one match left and only two teams still in it, it's one of the clearest demand signals we have seen on Ticombo's marketplace."

The jump between the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals was the steepest of the tournament, an 85.29% increase, as the field narrowed from 16 teams to 8 and fans faced a shrinking number of remaining chances to see their team compete.

With kickoff set for July 19, demand on Ticombo's platform is concentrated on fans of Argentina and Spain, along with neutral fans hoping to witness the tournament's deciding match in person.

"A 48-team format means more countries and more fans engaging with our platform around this single match than we typically see for a World Cup fixture," Savovsky said.

About the data

Figures are drawn exclusively from Ticombo's own platform data covering ticket activity from the group stage through the Final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. All figures represent mean listing prices on Ticombo's marketplace, not completed transaction prices, and are not intended to represent the broader ticket resale market.

Ticombo's underlying data is reported natively in EUR; figures in this release are converted to USD at the exchange rate on July 17, 2026 (1 EUR = 1.1436 USD).

Percentage figures compare the average listing price of one round's tickets to the average listing price of another round's tickets on Ticombo's platform; they reflect the difference between ticket categories, not a price change over time for the same ticket.

About Ticombo

Ticombo is a global ticket marketplace connecting fans with tickets to sports, music, and entertainment events worldwide. The company caps markups to keep prices fair and offers a money-back guarantee on every purchase.

Media contact

Peter Savovsky, ps@ticombo.com, +49 30 22409399