Arcadis welcomes "The Chief Executive's 2022 Policy Address" putting land and housing as top priority for Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, welcomes the proposal set out by "The Chief Executive's 2022 Policy Address" last week. It places land and housing as cornerstones for Hong Kong, with a multi-pronged approach to enhance quantity, speed, efficiency and quality.

In response, Francis Au, Greater China Growth Director said: "Arcadis welcomes the numerous commitments outlined by the Government, which place high importance on land supply and housing investments. These major measures consider the "Light Public Housing (LPH)" and "Public Rental Housing (PRH) Advance Allocation Scheme", aiming to increase production by 50% in the next five years. We are also excited by the Northern Metropolis' four new land development studies. The Northern Metropolis and related transport infrastructure will create coherence and collaboration with the rest of the Greater Bay Area. We are looking forward to working together with Government to charter a brighter Hong Kong."

Developing Northern Metropolis as the New Engine for Growth

The Northern Metropolis is the foothold for Hong Kong's strategic development, as well as the engine for Hong Kong to scale new heights. Upon completion, the Northern Metropolis will emerge as a "new international I&T city", integrating quality of life, new economies, and culture and leisure. Innovative urban design will help to promote work-life balance, green living and co-existence of development and conservation. Outlined as a key initiative in the Policy Address, several major development projects in the area have already commenced. Arcadis embraces the multi-pronged approach by HKSAR Government, which will halve delivery time.

Drive Development by Transport Infrastructure

New capacity creating and infrastructure-led planning approaches will help to meet the long-term transport needs of the Northern Metropolis Development Strategy. Arcadis supports the Government by taking forward three major road projects and three strategic railway projects recommended in the Strategic Studies on Railways and Major Roads beyond 2030. This includes Northern Metropolis Highway, Shatin Bypass, TKO-Yau Tong Tunnel, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, Central Rail Link and TKO Line Southern Extension.

Wider adoption of Modular Integrated Construction (MiC)

The Government requires all public housing projects scheduled for completion in the first five-year period to adopt the Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) approach, with the adoption of the MiC approach in suitable projects. In the second five-year period, no less than 50% of projects will adopt the MiC approach.

Francis Au added: "The first Hong Kong Housing Authority MiC project at Tung Chung Area 99 demonstrated the success of this innovative construction method. We are thrilled to hear that the HKSAR Government are promoting the wider use of MiC to improving productivity, safety and efficiency of the industry, as well as optimizing lifecycle costs."

SOURCE Arcadis