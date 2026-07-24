Aravind Eye Care System and Alcon Launch Global Centre of Excellence for Retina Training in Coimbatore, India

Second Centre of Excellence expands Alcon and Aravind's partnership to strengthen Retina care training

Dedicated training hub will help expand access to advanced retina care

COIMBATORE, India, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aravind Eye Care System and Alcon, Global Leader in Eye Care today announced the launch of the Aravind Alcon Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Vitreoretinal Surgery Training in Coimbatore. Building on the successful launch of the Global Cataract Centre of Excellence in 2024, the new Centre marks the second phase of Aravind & Alcon's Partnership to address one of the most critical gaps in global eye care – access to retina training. The dedicated Vitreoretinal Centre of Excellence will strengthen surgical capability by equipping ophthalmologists with advanced retina training and expanding access to quality eye care in underserved regions.

Mr. Rajkumar Narayanan, Senior Vice President, President Alcon International inaugurates the Aravind Alcon Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Vitreoretinal Surgery

While cataract care has scaled effectively, retina care remains limited due to a shortage of trained specialists, particularly across Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia. Established within Aravind Eye Care System, the Centre is designed as a global training hub that combines hands-on surgical training with scalable virtual education, focusing on practical surgical capability and long-term capacity building. The Centre also features a state-of-the-art wet laboratory for vitreoretinal training and will initially train approximately 60 participants annually, while also extending its reach through virtual fellowship programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raj Narayanan, Senior Vice President and President International, Alcon said, "For more than two decades, Alcon and Aravind have partnered to advance surgical education and help strengthen eye care around the world. The inauguration of this new Global Centre of Excellence in Retina marks an important step in our shared commitment to developing the next generation of eye care professionals through world-class training and capability building. We are proud to continue a partnership that is helping improve patient outcomes and expand access to high-quality eye care globally."

Dr. Narendran, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Care Hospital, Coimbatore, said: "At Aravind Eye Care System, training has been central to our mission of eliminating needless blindness from the beginning. For more than two decades, our partnership with Alcon has helped us translate this commitment into world-class surgical education. We are proud that Aravind Eye Hospital, Coimbatore, is now home to India's first Global Center of Excellence in Retina. This comes at a critical time, as retinal disease is an increasingly common cause of vision loss in India and worldwide, and the need for skilled retinal surgeons continues to grow. The center provides the next generation of ophthalmologists with a structured, hands-on pathway to master complex procedures with precision and confidence. Together with Alcon, we look forward to strengthening eye care, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to quality treatment for all who need it."

Aravind Eye Care System is recognised globally for delivering high-quality eye care alongside world-class medical education and knowledge transfer. The new Centre will advance vitreoretinal training by helping strengthen surgical capabilities and improve access to retina care across regions where specialist retina services remain scarce. By combining hands-on training with scalable virtual education, the initiative aims to build long-term healthcare capacity and support better patient outcomes worldwide.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

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