Ara Partners Releases 2025 Industrial Decarbonization Report

Platform Delivers Two Million Metric Tonnes in Realized Emissions Reductions Across 27 Portfolio Companies

HOUSTON and BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners today published its 2025 Industrial Decarbonization Report, showcasing measurable progress across the platform and reinforcing the alignment between cost-competitive decarbonization and strong financial performance.

In 2025, Ara's Private Equity and Infrastructure portfolio enabled an estimated two million metric tonnes of CO₂e reduction and 912.5 thousand metric tonnes of waste mitigation, equivalent to removing 464.1 thousand passenger vehicles from the road for one year and the waste handled by 130.1 thousand garbage trucks, respectively.

"2025 made clear that low-carbon solutions must compete on an economic basis in order to scale," said Charles Cherington, Managing Partner at Ara Partners. "We back businesses that compete head-to-head with emissions-intensive incumbents on cost, quality, and reliability. Macro tailwinds are accelerating demand for resource efficiency and onshoring of key supply chains – exactly where our portfolio is positioned."

This year's report is the firm's most comprehensive to date, reflecting significant platform growth following the final close of Ara Infrastructure Fund I in 2025 and the continued build out of its Energy strategy. Ara sits at the center of the energy and industrial transition, with $7.7 billion in AUM and 27 portfolio companies across its three strategies.

"In a time of changing energy market fundamentals, decarbonization delivers what industrial customers and investors need most; lower operating costs, supply chain security, and stronger competitive positioning," said Irina Markina, Chief Decarbonization Officer at Ara Partners. "Across our portfolio, we increasingly see emissions and waste reduction as core levers to meet these priorities."

The report details Ara's Decarbonization Value Creation framework, highlighting hands-on support through the firm's Decarbonization, Ara Project Execution and Operations (APEX), and Government Affairs functions. Portfolio company spotlights of Blue Whale Materials, Continuum, Cycle0, Microtec, and Sedron Technologies demonstrate how decarbonization is enabling measurable financial outcomes while accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Industrial decarbonization is a long-term, generational investment opportunity, and Ara is built for it" said Troy Thacker, Managing Partner, "That has been our thesis from the outset, and it continues to be our guiding principle."

To access the public report, please visit: https://www.arapartners.com/what-we-do/approach/decarbonization/.

About Ara Partners

Founded in 2017, Ara Partners is a global private markets firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy. The firm invests in the middle market across three strategies: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Energy. The firm scales commercially demonstrated decarbonization solutions, supports the businesses and infrastructure that enable their adoption, and reduces emissions at the source across the conventional energy value chain. Ara's model combines investing, market and policy expertise, project execution and operational optimization, and rigorous carbon accounting to reduce emissions economically and unlock growth at an industrial scale. The firm operates from Houston, Boston, Dublin and Washington D.C., and, as of December 31, 2025, had approximately $7.7 billion in assets under management.

For more information about Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Media Contacts

Jane Merkler, Ara Partners

jane@arapartners.com