APsystems Unveils New Hybrid & Off-Grid Energy Storage Solutions at SNEC 2026

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems showcases its latest solar-storage innovations at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai. Guided by the philosophy "Grounded in Safety, Powering Solar-Storage Integration," the company has launched seven new product lines covering micro-site, residential, and C&I scenarios, spanning four energy storage solution categories: AC coupling, hybrid AC-DC coupling, off-grid, and string-type energy storage. Among them, the new hybrid and off-grid products stand out for their robust performance and reliable power output.

SNEC

A flagship for new solar-storage installations: Solar Hybrid Storage Inverter

As one of the key exhibits at SNEC 2026, the LSH-6 hybrid storage inverter has emerged as a standout new offering. Driven by the company's hybrid AC-DC coupling technology, this all-in-one unit integrates PV generation, energy storage, on/off-grid operation and smart energy management. Boasting 6000VA rated output and 97.6% peak efficiency, it easily supports various household loads, while the proprietary low-load intelligent control cuts standby power consumption. Its fan-less natural cooling keeps operating noise as low as 30dB for quiet home use. Compatible with 48V low-voltage batteries for improved safety, it features 125A fast charge and discharge and 2x DC oversizing (up to 12kW PV input) to maximize energy output. A ≤4ms UPS-grade switchover ensures uninterrupted power supply during grid outages. 20% more compact than comparable products, it allows wiring without enclosure removal and supports flexible parallel expansion for hassle-free installation. The built-in BESS AI model optimizes charge-discharge strategies to lift self-consumption, and its VPP-ready function also helps users gain extra revenue by responding to real-time grid demand.

Complete off-grid solutions for unstable/unavailable power supply

For areas with no grid access, such as rural households and remote communication base stations, APsystems has expanded its off-grid product portfolio across multiple power classes to deliver reliable power anywhere.

The AHS Series Solar Battery Hybrid Controller, ranging from 6.3kW to 12 kW, is built on an advanced SiC technology platform and well suited for household off-grid power supply and remote base stations. It intelligently manages solar modules, batteries and available grid power to deliver flexible bidirectional power conversion. Notably, the series supports battery-free operation to help users cut costs when batteries are unavailable or costly. It can also work with 12V/24V/48V lead-acid and lithium batteries, eliminating the single-voltage limitation of traditional inverters and further optimizing overall cost and reliability. Users can remotely monitor device status, power generation and load consumption via a mobile app for convenient real-time system management.

This all-in-one AHS-6.3H stackable unit integrates inverter and battery. It delivers 6300VA output and houses a 5.12kWh LiFePO₄ battery with over 6,000 cycles. The 48V low-voltage design ensures safety, and multiple working modes cater to different needs. Its stackable modular structure enables simple setup and scalable capacity, controlled via an intuitive touchscreen. With C4 corrosion resistance, it works reliably in tough coastal and industrial conditions.

Compact and rugged: EZOG D Series Micro Off-Grid Storage

Ideal for remote cabins, home offices and outdoor worksites, the portable EZOG D Series integrates inverter and storage. It provides 1200VA rated output with 2.0kWh, 2.6kWh or 4.0kWh battery options. Featuring dual MPPT channels and GaN technology, it supports 430W–900W+ PV modules and 40A fast charging at 95.5% efficiency. Smart charge-discharge management helps extend battery life and reduce costs. Fan-less operation, IP66 rating and a wide -40°C to 55°C working range ensure reliable all-weather use.

Covering unstable grid conditions and fully off-grid scenarios, APsystems delivers a complete ecosystem of hybrid and off-grid energy solutions. Centered on safety, efficiency and practical usability, APsystems continuously advances the global adoption of decentralized, resilient and clean energy systems.

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