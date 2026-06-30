Aprisium Signs MoU with TÜVAUSTRIA to Advance Real-Time Monitoring in Europe and the Middle East

Singapore-based deep tech company expands European ambitions across AI data centres, PFAS detection, and mission-critical industrial sectors

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprisium Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based deep tech company specialising in real-time, autonomous contamination monitoring and backed by Cocoon Capital, is expanding in Europe with advanced solutions for mission-critical sectors including AI data centres, semiconductors, industrial water, and environmental compliance.

As Europe accelerates investment in AI infrastructure, data centres are facing increasing pressure to improve uptime, water efficiency, thermal reliability, and environmental performance. Aprisium's real-time monitoring solutions are designed to support this transition by delivering continuous intelligence across both primary and secondary cooling loops.

For AI data centres using direct liquid cooling (DLC), Aprisium provides real-time monitoring of primary loop water quality, currently aligned to ASHRAE Standard 188, and secondary loop DLC fluids, aligned to Open Compute Project (OCP) reference standards. By enabling faster detection of contamination, corrosion risk, fluid degradation, and operational anomalies, Aprisium helps operators protect high-value compute infrastructure while improving resilience, sustainability, and operating efficiency.

In addition to data centre applications, Aprisium is advancing rapid, on-site PFAS detection capabilities. The company's technology is being developed to detect PFAS speciated to individual molecules with a limit of quantification down to 1 ppt, currently in validation across key regulated PFAS compounds. This capability has the potential to reduce turnaround times from days to hours compared with conventional laboratory-based approaches, helping industries, regulators, and communities respond faster to one of the world's most urgent environmental contamination challenges.

Aprisium recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TÜVAUSTRIA Group during Singapore International Water Week, marking an important step toward building a complementary collaboration in real-time monitoring, laboratory services, validation, and certification. The MoU was signed by Adrian Lo, Executive Vice President, TÜVAUSTRIA Group / TÜV Austria Singapore Pte Ltd, and Raghav Narayan, CEO, Aprisium Pte Ltd.

Founded in 1872, TÜVAUSTRIA is an internationally recognised testing, inspection, and certification group with services across more than 40 countries. Through this collaboration, TÜVAUSTRIA's strong presence and credibility in Europe and the Middle East can support Aprisium's expansion into these strategic markets, including as a potential channel partner. Aprisium can, in turn, support TÜVAUSTRIA's clients in APAC with advanced laboratory services, real-time on-site monitoring, and faster turnaround solutions.

"This collaboration is about combining real-time intelligence with trusted validation. For sectors such as AI data centres, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and industrial wastewater, the ability to detect risk earlier, respond faster, and demonstrate compliance with confidence is becoming essential. Europe is a natural growth market for Aprisium, given its strong focus on sustainability, regulatory assurance, and high-reliability infrastructure."

— Raghav Narayan, CEO, Aprisium Pte Ltd

"Europe's rapid investment in AI infrastructure and environmental compliance is creating real demand for continuous monitoring. This collaboration with TÜVAUSTRIA gives Aprisium a credible route into these markets, and we are proud to back a Singapore deep tech company taking its technology onto the global stage."

— Michael Blakey, Managing Partner, Cocoon Capital

Aprisium's European expansion will focus on high-growth and mission-critical sectors, including AI data centres, PFAS monitoring, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and industrial wastewater. The company aims to bring Singapore-developed deep tech solutions to customers seeking faster insights, stronger compliance, and more resilient operations.

About Aprisium

Aprisium Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based deep tech company delivering real-time, autonomous contamination monitoring solutions for water and fluid systems. Its technologies combine advanced sensing, IoT-enabled analysers, AI-powered analytics, and on-site intelligence to help industries detect contamination at source, optimise operations, reduce waste, and improve both sustainability and profitability.