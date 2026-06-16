Expanded collaboration includes new joint policing solutions in the UK and broader investments in enterprise modernisation worldwide

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) and Deloitte today announced an expansion of their global alliance to enable the UK policing sector to unify complex operations with next-generation AI-powered platforms and integrated solutions.

Appian and Deloitte deliver new AI-powered policing solutions

Appian and Deloitte have launched a suite of capabilities designed to help policing modernise core operations and transition to AI-enabled, data-driven systems. The launch comes as police forces across the UK undergo a major transformation, moving away from fragmented legacy systems, such as legacy Records Management Systems (RMS), toward more integrated, regional policing as part of the government's reform agenda. This shift comes amid rising demand, constrained budgets, and increasing complexity driven by digital and cross-border crime.

Built on the Appian Platform, the new policing solutions will provide a unified approach to case and process management across critical policing functions, including records management, custody, intelligence, investigations, and property management. The platform also extends to adjacent capabilities such as digital forensics case management, vetting, professional standards, and road traffic processing.

Rather than deploying siloed point solutions, this unified approach enables forces to adopt a flexible, future-proof platform-based model that connects workflows, data, and AI in a single environment. This approach allows policing to replace manual, fragmented processes with intelligent automation and case management—reducing administrative burden, improving data quality, and accelerating investigations.

The solution is designed to address persistent challenges across UK policing, including system fragmentation, interoperability between forces, and heavy reliance on manual processes. By centralising data and embedding AI into operational workflows, Deloitte and Appian will help forces improve intelligence sharing, enhance productivity, and deliver faster outcomes.

"UK policing is seeking to deliver transformation that is not only ambitious, but measurable. Deloitte brings industry insight and scale technology delivery experience to help clients rethink how work gets done," said Andy Willmer, partner and UK and EMEA Policing lead at Deloitte. "Together with Appian, this AI-powered technology transformation allows organisations to simplify complex operations, accelerate change, embrace innovation and AI, to better support them in delivering for the public"

"Policing organisations need technology that can adapt as quickly as the challenges they face," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, senior vice president of Global Partners and Alliances at Appian. "With Deloitte, we're delivering a unified platform that connects AI, data, and processes to help agencies modernise core systems, reduce administrative overhead, and improve operational outcomes at scale."

Scaling a proven global alliance

The expanded alliance builds on more than a decade of collaboration between Appian and Deloitte. Deloitte is one of Appian's Elite Partners and has been delivering Appian-based solutions to joint customers since 2014 across the Americas and Europe.

Together, Appian and Deloitte help organisations accelerate process improvement and time-to-market, improve operational efficiency by reducing manual effort, and enhance process quality and user experience. The alliance also enables organisations to drive measurable financial outcomes, including cost savings and productivity gains, while supporting scalable automation and integration across systems and empowering continuous innovation without increasing resources.

By combining Deloitte's domain and delivery knowledge and experience with Appian's enterprise-grade platform for AI, automation, and orchestration, the alliance enables organisations to unlock the value of AI, modernise critical operations, and achieve faster, more measurable results.

About Appian

Appian provides AI automation for mission-critical work. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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