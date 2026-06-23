Apexon Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Agentic AI Solutions for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Agreement spans six solution areas across Life Sciences and Healthcare, combining Apexon's AgentRise platform with AWS AI and machine learning services; targeting 30-50 percent productivity improvements for BioPharma organizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, an AI-first technology services company specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with Life Sciences and Migration Competencies, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), with plans to deliver Agentic AI deployment, cloud-native modernization, and full-stack digital engineering solutions built on AWS, purpose-built for Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations.

Building on more than 100 successful AWS engagements, the SCA brings together Apexon's AgentRise Agentic AI platform, forward-deployed engineering model, and proprietary accelerators including CloudAlpha, PlatformAlpha, and TransformAlpha for cloud migration and modernization, and Genysys for rapid AI deployment on AWS. Together with AWS's purpose-built healthcare and life sciences infrastructure, including Amazon HealthLake, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon SageMaker, the collaboration delivers faster operationalization of production-grade AI agents embedded directly into clinical, commercial, and operational workflows, supported by a delivery model where engineering, AI deployment, and infrastructure operations are owned by a single accountable team within their environment.

For Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations, this translates into faster operationalization of production-grade AI agents across clinical, commercial, and operational functions, accelerated migration of legacy workloads onto a modern cloud foundation, and a delivery model where engineering, AI deployment, and infrastructure operations are owned by a single accountable team embedded directly within their environment. Leading BioPharma organizations have validated that these capabilities can drive 30 to 50 percent productivity improvements across regulated workflows.

Under the agreement, Apexon and AWS will jointly develop and deploy domain-specific agentic AI solutions purpose-built for Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations across six priority areas:

Research and Development: Accelerating drug discovery and compound analysis through AI-driven research workflows

Accelerating drug discovery and compound analysis through AI-driven research workflows Clinical Trials: Optimizing trial operations and reducing clinical document drafting time by up to 50 percent

Optimizing trial operations and reducing clinical document drafting time by up to 50 percent Commercial and Medical Affairs: Empowering field teams with AI-driven intelligence, shifting operations from administrative to strategic

Empowering field teams with AI-driven intelligence, shifting operations from administrative to strategic Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Enabling self-healing manufacturing processes through real-time agentic monitoring and response

Enabling self-healing manufacturing processes through real-time agentic monitoring and response Enterprise IT: Automating regulatory document workflows and modernizing core enterprise systems on AWS

Automating regulatory document workflows and modernizing core enterprise systems on AWS Healthcare Modernization: Rebuilding legacy healthcare infrastructure on a cloud-native, AI-ready foundation

Together, these 20 use cases address critical industry challenges where legacy approaches have fallen short. Leading BioPharma organizations have validated that Apexon's domain-specific agentic AI solutions can deliver 30 to 50 percent productivity improvements, faster innovation cycles, and higher business agility across regulated industries.

"While enterprises have largely begun to solve for AI strategy, the overwhelming gap that remains is scaled AI delivery: getting from a compelling use case to a system that runs in production, integrates with live data, adapts to the realities of the business, and compounds in value over time," said Justin Marcucci, President, Apexon. "In Healthcare and Life Sciences, that gap has real consequences for drug discovery timelines, clinical operations, and patient outcomes. This strategic collaboration agreement with AWS gives us the infrastructure depth and the service ecosystem to close that gap for our clients, at a scale that changes what is possible for them."

Building on its AWS competency recognitions in Data and Analytics, Migration, Life Sciences, and DevOps, Apexon's strategic collaboration agreement with AWS takes this foundation further, bringing together proven engineering depth, domain specialization, and Agentic AI capability to help Healthcare and Life Sciences organizations modernize at speed and deliver measurable outcomes in the agentic era.

About Apexon

Apexon is a technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and engineering intelligent enterprises. For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, Digital Engineering and Experience, and has deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Contact:

marketing@apexon.com