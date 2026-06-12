Apacer Launches GraTherX Thermal Solution, Reducing DDR5 Temperatures by Up to 23.4°C

TAIPEI, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer (8271) has introduced GraTherX, an industrial-grade memory cooling technology aimed at addressing thermal challenges in high-speed DDR5 modules, particularly in fanless and space-constrained systems.

Apacer introduces GraTherX industrial-grade memory cooling technology to address thermal challenges in Edge AI systems.

As demand for DDR5 continues to grow alongside AI applications, increasing thermal density and power consumption have raised concerns over system stability. According to the company, testing under high-load conditions shows that DDR5 modules equipped with GraTherX can achieve temperature reductions of up to 23.4°C, compared with the typical 3–5°C improvement seen in conventional cooling solutions. The design also improves heat dissipation across both sides of the module, helping maintain stable operation over extended periods.

Apacer noted that in fanless industrial environments, the rear side of memory modules often experiences limited airflow due to its proximity to the motherboard, making it more susceptible to localized heat buildup. GraTherX addresses this issue through a dual-sided heat conduction structure that transfers heat from rear-side components to the front, where it can be more effectively dissipated.

The technology incorporates a multilayer thermal design using copper and graphene materials to enhance both heat conduction and spreading. An added insulation layer is intended to prevent direct contact with surrounding components, supporting electrical safety and long-term reliability. The solution is also designed with a thickness of 0.17 mm, allowing integration into existing DDR5 platforms without significant design changes.

In validation tests conducted under natural convection conditions, module temperatures were reduced from 82.7°C to 59.3°C. Temperature variation between the front and back sides was also narrowed to below 0.8°C, indicating improved thermal uniformity. Based on reliability modeling, Apacer estimates that the technology can increase mean time between failures (MTBF) by approximately 2.7 times, although actual performance may vary depending on system configuration and operating conditions.

GraTherX will be rolled out across Apacer's industrial DDR5 product portfolio, covering both ECC and non-ECC modules. It is optimized for diverse applications, including industrial PCs, edge AI systems, smart surveillance, and in-vehicle computing platforms. Samples will be available in the second quarter, with mass production to follow.