NEW DELHI, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global financial and digital landscape rapidly evolves, Antier, a leading blockchain consulting and development company, is strengthening its global Web3 consulting capabilities to support the emergence of next-generation digital economies.

Antier Expands Global Web3 Consulting to Support Next-Generation Digital Economies

With increasing convergence between traditional finance and decentralized technologies, organizations worldwide are actively exploring blockchain infrastructure to enable transparency, efficiency, and new economic models. Antier is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation by delivering end-to-end consulting and development services that help enterprises, startups, and institutions transition into Web3-ready ecosystems.

The opportunity is significant. The global Web3 blockchain market, valued at approximately $6.57 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $226.4 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 48.2% (Source: Market.us). Over 560 million people worldwide now hold cryptocurrency or use Web3 tools, representing roughly 6.8% of the global population.

Driving the Shift Toward Digital Economies

The rise of tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain-powered platforms is reshaping how value is created, managed, and exchanged. From real-world asset (RWA) tokenization to digital investment platforms and decentralized applications, the global economy is steadily moving toward programmable and borderless financial systems.

The numbers reflect this shift. On-chain tokenized real-world assets tripled over the course of 2025, reaching approximately $18.6 billion by year-end, up from $5.5 billion at the start of the year (Source: RWA.xyz). BCG and Ripple project this market will grow to $18.9 trillion by 2033. Institutional adoption is accelerating in parallel, with 86% of institutional investors now holding or planning digital asset exposure and over 200 active institutional RWA projects recorded globally.

Antier's expanded consulting framework focuses on enabling organizations to capitalize on these opportunities by building scalable, secure, and compliant blockchain solutions.

Comprehensive Web3 Consulting & Development

Antier offers a full-spectrum suite of services designed to support clients across every stage of their Web3 journey:

Blockchain architecture design and development

Tokenization platforms and digital asset infrastructure

Smart contract development and audit coordination

Crypto exchange and wallet development

DeFi protocol engineering

Token launch strategy and ecosystem design

Web3 marketing, community building, and growth strategy

By combining deep technical expertise with strategic advisory, Antier enables clients to move beyond experimentation and build production-ready, market-aligned solutions.

Bridging Technology, Strategy, and Adoption

A key differentiator for Antier lies in its ability to integrate technology development with go-to-market execution. Recognizing that successful Web3 projects require more than just robust code, the company works closely with clients to structure tokenomics, refine product positioning, and drive user adoption.

This integrated approach helps organizations avoid common pitfalls such as weak market positioning, unsustainable token models, and low post-launch engagement.

Supporting Global Innovation Across Industries

Antier's global footprint spans multiple industries, including fintech, real estate, gaming, supply chain, and digital payments. The company has supported projects across regions such as North America, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, enabling clients to launch and scale blockchain-powered platforms in diverse regulatory environments.

These regions collectively represent the most active Web3 markets. North America accounts for approximately 39% of global Web3 market revenue, while Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a 45.9% CAGR through 2031, the fastest-growing region globally (Source: Mordor Intelligence). India alone contributed 17% of all new Web3 developers globally in 2024.

As institutional interest in blockchain continues to grow, Antier is also working with enterprises and investment platforms exploring tokenized assets, digital securities, and next-generation financial infrastructure.

A Vision for the Future

As digital economies continue to evolve, Antier remains committed to enabling organizations to build future-ready ecosystems that are secure, scalable, and aligned with long-term market trends.

"The shift toward Web3 is not just a technological transition, it represents a fundamental change in how digital economies operate. Our focus is to help organizations navigate this shift with the right architecture, strategy, and execution framework."

— Vikram R. Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions

About Antier Solutions

Antier Solutions is a global blockchain consulting and development company with over 15 years of engineering excellence and a team of 700+ technology professionals. The company specializes in building decentralized applications, digital asset platforms, tokenization solutions, and Web3 ecosystems for startups, enterprises, and institutions worldwide.

Media Contact

For more information visit www.antiersolutions.com

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Contact: Devender Junas: +91 7889162751

Statistics sourced from: Market.us (2025), RWA.xyz (2025), Mordor Intelligence (2026), BCG/Ripple (2025), Hashed Emergent India Web3 Landscape Report.

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