Antare launches AI physical security platform, transforming unwatched camera footage into intelligence

Antare's body-worn cameras capture the moments before, during and after every incident, preserving the context that helps organisations understand what really happened, protect their employees, and manage their liabilities. This matters because abuse and violence towards frontline staff is rising and incidents often do not have a defined beginning. Employees no longer have to remember to start a recording in the middle of a confrontation.

The Antare Console reviews all video and audio as it is recorded, and transcribes, indexes and scores each event automatically. Separate AI agents watch for specific signals, including physical and verbal assaults, suspicious behaviour, safety risks, medical events or weapons, and send in-the-moment alerts and live video to colleagues via the Antare App.

Antare also surfaces patterns that manual review is prone to miss, like repeat offenders, theft hotspots and recurring problems across sites. Free text search allows users to investigate further, while daily email summaries ensure key events are never missed.

Available today

Antare offers two models of body-worn cameras that work out of the box for US, UK, and EU customers. The Antare Body-worn Camera Pro is designed for frontline staff in demanding environments where extended battery life, GPS capabilities and rugged durability are important.

The Antare Body-worn Camera Compact is a lightweight alternative, intended for customer-facing teams who need discreet protection during their shifts. The Antare Dock charges four cameras at once between shifts.

Both models, including cellular connectivity and unlimited users for the Antare Console, are available through a simple, all-inclusive monthly subscription, with no minimum order quantity and no fixed term.

One platform, every camera

The Antare Cloud Gateway, coming soon, integrates the full range of Antare's cloud capabilities with customers' existing fixed cameras, so body-worn and fixed cameras live in a single console, with no separate systems to manage.

Customers can also choose from a range of pre-configured alarms, as well as configure their own alarms via free text description.

Antare's own fixed camera range is set to follow in early 2027, supplied and installed by accredited partners. Partners can register interest now at www.antare.ai/partners.

Privacy and data protection

Footage is encrypted on Antare devices and in transit, then erased from the device once it reaches the secure cloud, where access is role-based. Data is stored in your local region - UK, EU or US - and deleted automatically after 30 days unless an authorised user marks it for retention. Antare is SOC 2 Type I certified and GDPR compliant, with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications in progress.

Mark Michaelides, CEO of Antare:

"Antare was founded on the belief that today's physical security platforms are failing to deal effectively with emerging safety and operational risks, leaving businesses with expensive legacy investments that do not fulfil their evolving needs.

"Traditional security solutions have focused on after-the-fact review, while more modern systems have enabled live alerts. Antare has built a different type of intelligence platform to deliver both, while shortening time from alert to triage and enabling quicker post-incident investigation.

"Following strong results in trials across private security, hospitality and retail customers, Antare is available on subscription for body-worn cameras from today, with the Antare Cloud Gateway coming soon. One console that turns disparate data into action, intelligence, and insights."

For more information, visit www.antare.ai.

Accompanying photography:

Picture 1 - Antare CEO Mark Michaelides. Credit: Antare

Picture 2 - Credit: Antare

Picture 3 - Credit: Antare

Picture 4 - Credit: Antare

Picture 5 - Credit: Antare

Picture 6 - Credit: Antare

Picture 7 - Credit: Antare

About Antare

Antare is the physical security intelligence platform that turns every captured event into organisational insight. It continuously detects, reviews and interprets everything that happens across every site and operation - so nothing is missed, and every incident is clearly understood.

Starting with body-worn and fixed cameras, and expanding across every capture point, Antare gives organisations the confidence to report accurately, respond effectively, and build a complete picture of risk and performance over time. Antare is headquartered in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.antare.ai.