Angle Seat Valve Market worth $0.53 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the angle seat valve market is anticipated to reach USD 0.38 billion in 2026 and USD 0.53 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 270 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Angle Seat Valve Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Angle Seat Valve Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.38 billion

USD 0.38 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.53 billion

USD 0.53 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 5.9%

Angle Seat Valve Market Trends & Insights:

The angle seat valve market is expected to grow significantly as industries increase investments in industrial automation, hygienic processing, and smart manufacturing across sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, semiconductors, and power generation. The market is further driven by the rising demand for reliable fluid control, stringent hygiene and safety regulations, and increasing focus on improving operational efficiency and energy management. Product innovations and strategic developments by key players such as Emerson, GEMÜ Group, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Festo, and Danfoss, including the introduction of smart pneumatic angle seat valves with IoT-enabled monitoring, digital position feedback, and predictive maintenance capabilities, are further strengthening sustained market growth.

By material, the stainless steel segment is likely to hold ~48% market share during the forecast period.

By operation, the electric segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of ~9.9% between 2026 and 2032.

By valve type, the double segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of ~7.6% during the forecast period.

By port size, the above 2 inch segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032.

By media, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By pressure rating, the 10-20 bar segment is expected to register the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2032.

By end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the angle seat valve market with a share of ~36% in 2026.

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The key factor propelling the angle seat valve market is the increasing industrial automation and the rising demand for efficient, reliable, and hygienic fluid control across industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, semiconductors, and power generation. Industries are increasingly deploying pneumatic angle seat valves to improve process efficiency, operational safety, steam control, and precise regulation of liquids, gases, and compressed air across production and utility systems. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies such as IoT-enabled valve monitoring, digital position feedback, predictive maintenance, and automated process control is significantly enhancing equipment reliability while reducing downtime. The mounting demand for energy-efficient, corrosion-resistant, and low-maintenance valve solutions, coupled with increasing investments in advanced manufacturing, clean processing facilities, and Industry 4.0 initiatives, continues to strengthen the growth of the global angle seat valve market.

Double segment to register the highest CAGR in the angle seat valve market from 2026 to 2032

Based on valve type, the double segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its fast-switching speed, precise bidirectional pneumatic actuation, and superior performance in high-cycle industrial applications. These valves are widely used across industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical processing, semiconductors, and water & wastewater treatment, where automated and reliable fluid control is essential. Their ability to provide rapid opening and closing, consistent operation under varying pressure conditions, and seamless integration with automated control systems makes them highly preferred in modern processing facilities. Increasing adoption of industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 technologies, along with rising demand for high-performance pneumatic valve solutions, is expected to further accelerate the deployment of double-acting angle seat valves globally.

½–1 inch segment to account for the largest share of the angle seat valve market in 2032

By port size, the ½–1 inch segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2032 due to its widespread use across food & beverages, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, chemical processing, water & wastewater treatment, and general industrial applications. Angle seat valves within this port size range are extensively deployed for controlling steam, compressed air, liquids, and gases in processing lines, utility systems, and hygienic production environments. Their compact design, high flow efficiency, quick actuation, and ease of installation make them suitable for a range of medium-flow applications. The growing adoption of industrial automation, hygienic processing equipment, and energy-efficient fluid handling systems is further strengthening the dominance of this segment in the global market.

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Asia Pacific to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the largest share of the angle seat valve industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing adoption of industrial automation across major economies, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region has a strong presence of food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, chemical processing, and semiconductor industries, which are significantly driving the demand for angle seat valves. China accounts for a major share of the regional market due to its large-scale manufacturing base, expanding process industries, and increasing investments in smart factories and automated production facilities. Additionally, investments in hygienic processing, water infrastructure, and Industry 4.0 initiatives are further strengthening the growth of the angle seat valve market across the region.

Key Players

The angle seat valve companies includes many major Tier I and II players, including Emerson Electric Co. (US), GEMÜ Group (Germany), Bürkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Festo Corporation (Germany), Danfoss (Denmark), Crane Holdings, Co. (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Samson AG (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Neway Valve (China). These players have a strong market presence in angle seat valve technologies across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

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