NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a moment when AI is rapidly moving from dashboards into decision-making systems, a new partnership between Allora Network and Pairpoint by Vodafone is offering a glimpse into what the next phase of enterprise infrastructure looks like: systems that anticipate.

Pairpoint, the Economy of Things venture backed by Vodafone and Sumitomo Corporation, is building a global platform where machines, vehicles, and devices can identify themselves, transact autonomously, and coordinate without human intervention.

Allora Labs and Pairpoint by Vodafone to Build a Predictive Intelligence Layer for the Economy of Things.

Allora, an AI network, is supplying the missing layer those systems need to operate at scale: continuously evaluated, forecast-driven intelligence.

Together, the companies are integrating Allora as the intelligence layer powering a breadth of Pairpoint & Vodafone IoT use cases – the first of which is an EV Recharging Optimization Proof of Concept that embeds predictive intelligence directly inside routing and charging systems, moving beyond static data and toward decisions made with foresight.

From Connected Devices to Thinking Systems

"For years, IoT has been very good at telling us what is happening," said David Palmer, Chief Product Officer at Pairpoint. "But as systems become autonomous, that's no longer enough. Machines need to reason about what will happen when they arrive, transact, or commit resources."

In the EV charging context, that distinction matters. A charger that appears available now may be occupied when a driver arrives. Prices can spike. Energy consumption varies with route, weather, and traffic. Static systems struggle because the world doesn't stand still.

That's where Allora enters.

"Allora isn't a single model making guesses," explained Nick Emmons, CEO of Allora Labs. "It's a network where many machine learning models compete and collaborate on the same prediction targets, and their outputs are continuously evaluated and synthesized. The system learns which models perform best under which conditions."

The result is intelligence that's measured, context-aware, and adaptive. Crucial for enterprises in the fast changing dynamic world.

Why EV Charging as a First Proof Point

EV recharging sits at the intersection of infrastructure, economics, and uncertainty. Decisions affect time, cost, reliability, and user trust. That makes it an ideal environment to test whether decentralized AI can outperform traditional approaches.

In this integration, Pairpoint's routing system queries Allora Topics at decision time to forecast:

Energy consumption and arrival state-of-charge

Charger availability probabilities at ETA

Expected charging prices within arrival windows

Those forecasts are then used by the planner to recommend routes and charging stops optimized for time or cost, while accounting for uncertainty.

"This is about turning existing infrastructure into smoother, more intelligent user friendly systems." Palmer said.

A New Opportunity for ML Builders

Beyond the EV use case, the addition of Allora to Pairpoint's AI stack provides a new deployment surface for machine learning models.

The Allora Network opens these enterprise prediction problems to a global community of ML engineers. Model builders can contribute directly to Topics powering real infrastructure, competing on live data with clear success metrics, and seeing their models influence real-world decisions.

"For most ML researchers, their work ends at a benchmark," Emmons said. "Here, the benchmark is reality. Models are evaluated continuously, under changing conditions, and the best ones earn their place in production."

This creates a new incentive structure:

Real enterprise data, not synthetic tasks

Transparent performance metrics

Deployment into live systems

Economic rewards tied to actual usefulness

"It's infrastructure." Emmons added.

Intelligence as Infrastructure

For Pairpoint, the implications extend far beyond EV charging. The same predictive intelligence layer can be applied to fleets, logistics, supply chains, and smart cities, anywhere machines need to coordinate under uncertainty.

"What excites us is convergence," Palmer said. "IoT connects the physical world. Blockchain gives us trust and settlement. Decentralized AI gives systems adaptability. Together, you get autonomous infrastructure that can actually scale."

As enterprises increasingly rely on systems that act on their own, partnerships like Allora × Pairpoint suggest a shift in how AI is built and deployed, not as a black box owned by a single vendor, but as a competitive, continuously improving layer shared across the ecosystem.

For ML builders, it's an invitation to move from experiments to impact.

About Pairpoint by Vodafone

Pairpoint is the Economy of Things (EoT) joint venture by Vodafone Group and Sumitomo Corporation. Established to enable autonomous machine-to-machine identification, connectivity, and transaction execution at global scale.

Leveraging Vodafone's extensive IoT footprint and secure digital identity capabilities, Pairpoint's platform enables devices, vehicles, sensors, and machines; to coordinate, transact, and make decisions without human intervention.

With a blockchain-enabled backend and native support for decentralized settlement, Pairpoint is positioned to unlock new classes of usage-based services across mobility, logistics, energy, and connected infrastructure.

About Allora Network

Allora Network is a decentralized AI inference network that harnesses a globally distributed community of machine learning models to produce highly accurate, context-aware predictions in real time.

Built on a modular, topic-based system, Allora orchestrates competing models on shared prediction tasks and continuously evaluates performance under live conditions, synthesizing outputs into a high-confidence aggregated signal.

By treating inference as an open, competitive, and economically aligned process, Allora enables ever-improving AI services that can be embedded directly into operational systems, powering use cases from EV charging optimization to autonomous IoT decisioning.

Media Contact:

Phi Tran | VP of Marketing, Allora Labs

phi@alloralabs.xyz