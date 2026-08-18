Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) Selects Yardi to Advance Retail Property Management and Digital Transformation

Cloud-based platform will enhance leasing, asset management and operational efficiency, supporting the continued growth of almeera's retail portfolio

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.), one of Qatar's leading national retailers and property developers, has selected Yardi® to support the next phase of its retail property management and leasing operations. With a strong presence across the country, almeera operates an extensive network of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores, serving communities with high-quality, accessible retail experiences.

Yardi's cloud-based platform to advance retail property management for almeera

The partnership marks another milestone in almeera's digital transformation journey, enabling greater operational efficiency, enhanced tenant experiences and data-driven portfolio management across its growing retail network.

To help achieve these ambitions, almeera will implement products from Yardi's cloud-based retail platform to centralise property management and financial operations, as well as enhance visibility across its portfolio. Innovative retail leasing and asset management tools will streamline deal flow, optimise asset performance and support more strategic decision-making.

Also, advanced forecasting capabilities will further enable accurate planning and portfolio analysis, while a connected tenant portal and mobile app will enhance engagement with retail partners through improved communication channels and self-service functionalities for making payments, maintenance requests and more. In addition, automated procurement workflows will help standardise purchasing processes, improve cost control and drive operational efficiency.

Ahmad Bana, Executive Director of Assets & Property Management at Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.), said: "Partnering with Yardi marks an important milestone in our commitment to building a more connected, efficient and future-ready property management operation. By bringing our data, processes and leasing activities together on a unified digital platform, we will enhance transparency, enable better decision-making and support the sustainable growth of our retail portfolio. Most importantly, this investment will help us deliver a stronger experience for our tenants while reinforcing operational excellence across almeera."

"almeera plays a vital role in Qatar's retail landscape and community development," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are proud to support their continued growth with a flexible, streamlined solution designed to enhance operational performance and long-term resilience."

See how Yardi can help support your retail portfolio with a cloud-based, end-to-end solution.

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.)

Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) is one of Qatar's leading retail chains, operating a nationwide network of branches that provide communities with access to fresh food, essential products, and everyday household needs. Through its extensive retail presence and strong supply partnerships, almeera plays an important role in supporting national food supply chains and ensuring reliable access to essential goods across the State of Qatar. For more information, visit corporate.almeera.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 10,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com/me.