AI Demand Explodes Over 300-Fold. Zettabyte Makes the Case for Quality Compute and Taiwan's Sovereign AI Future

TAIPEI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global consumption for AI computing tokens accelerates at unprecedented speed, Zettabyte, a global AI computing company, is using the occasion to argue that compute should be judged by the quality of the useful work it delivers, not by hardware specifications and hourly price alone.

Zettabyte made its case for quality compute for sovereign computing standards at the AI Server Supply Chain Seminar convened by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) in Taipei.

Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's semiconductor industry. Over the years, ITRI has incubated hundreds of startups and spinoffs, including well-known companies such as United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

"Taiwan's strength in semiconductors and AI hardware is well established. Developing rigorous standards for how compute is measured is a logical next step, and the kind of work ITRI is positioned to support," said Stephen Su, Senior Vice President, ITRI.

Against this backdrop, Zettabyte set out its core argument at the seminar it co-organized with ITRI: a cluster should be judged by the useful work it delivers, not by the amount of hardware it contains.

"The AI industry has measured infrastructure primarily through two metrics: GPU count and hourly rental cost. Yet neither metric answers the core question that matters most to customers," said Jeff Lin, Executive Director of Zettabyte. "Paying customers want to know how much 'useful' AI is being produced by the GPUs, and to be able to reliably measure this. Recent disputes highlight a long-growing disconnect between consumer expectations and the actual cost of providing AI inference."

zSUITE measures how much useful compute a GPU cluster actually delivers, giving operators visibility into the reliability and efficiency gaps that drive up to 15 percent of total cost.

Investing in Taiwan's Sovereign AI Future

Zettabyte is actively advancing software licensing for its zSUITE platform for Taiwan sovereign use, and is rolling out collaboration with ITRI and selected leading universities across Taiwan with AI programs and research labs. The company views the program as an investment in the next generation of AI infrastructure talent and a contribution to Taiwan's continued leadership in the global AI ecosystem. By putting the same measurement tools it uses in production into the hands of Taiwan's research institutes and universities, Zettabyte aims to help build the local expertise on which sovereign AI infrastructure depends.

About Zettabyte

Zettabyte is a global AI computing company focused on delivering measurable high-quality compute. Through its zSUITE platform, the company enables organizations to visualize data, computing, and goodput to improve reliability, readiness, observability, cost transparency, and energy efficiency across AI infrastructure environments.

About ITRI

ITRI is a world-leading applied technology research institute with more than 6,500 employees. Its mission is to drive industrial development, create economic value, and enhance social well-being through technology R&D.