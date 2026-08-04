Agthia Reports Stronger H1 2026 Financial Position and Raises Interim Dividend 14.4%

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agthia Group PJSC (AGTHIA: UH), one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, today reported its first-half and second-quarter of 2026 results, reflecting the growing impact of its multi-year transformation, with stronger cash generation, a materially healthier balance sheet, and a 14.4% increase in the interim dividend.

Agthia H1 - 2026 Financial Results Video (English) Speed Speed Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group Agthia - H1 2026 - Press - Infographic - EN

The Group's transformation gathered pace in H1 2026, as Agthia advanced its portfolio reset while navigating external challenges and cost pressures. For the first half, Group Revenue increased 7.4% year-on-year to AED 2.6 billion, underpinned by one-off sales under the UAE food security program. EBITDA climbed 35.8% to AED 310.5 million, with EBITDA Margin expanding 250 basis points to 11.9%, while Net Profit reached AED 121.4 million, up 147.4% year-over-year. For the second quarter, Group revenue increased 11.9% year-on-year to AED 1.3 billion. EBITDA increased 172.5% to AED 117.2 million, with margin expanding 542 basis points to 9.2%, while Net Profit reached AED 24.5 million.

Free cash flow turned strongly positive at AED 521.4 million, from an outflow a year earlier, and the Group cut its net debt-to-EBITDA to 1.8x from 2.9x in December 2025. Agthia closed the first half of 2026 with AED 869.6 million in cash. Group Total Assets continue to grow, reaching AED 6.5 billion as of 30 June 2026.

Across the Group, strong growth in core businesses was complemented by continued progress in selected transformation initiatives. Water and Food led the way, with revenue up 38.9% in the second quarter, as Al Ain, Agthia's first billion-dirham brand, extended its lead in bottled water and gained 2.0 percentage points of value market share versus the same period last year. Protein and Frozen advanced 22.0% in the second quarter, led by Nabil at 32.5% and supported by gradual improvement in Atyab, up 8.1% year-on-year, and the ramp-up of the Group's Saudi protein facility. Agri-Business rose 11.0% on strong feed demand, with Agrivita feed sales up 23.3%. During the quarter, Snacking remained focused on transforming the Al Foah and BMB businesses, laying the foundation for long-term value, while Abu Auf maintained its strong growth trajectory, with revenue rising 23.7% year-over-year in Q2 2026.

Agthia's Board of Directors has recommended an interim cash dividend of 11.792 fils per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026, a 14.4% increase year-on-year and a second consecutive period of higher returns following the 10.0% rise recommended for the second half of 2025.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia's Board, commented: "Raising the interim dividend for a second consecutive period speaks to the discipline with which Agthia is being run and to the Board's belief in its long-term value. Even in a demanding environment, the Group is generating the cash to reward shareholders and fund its own growth."

Salmeen Alameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group, added: "The transformation we set in motion a year ago is delivering tangible results, with stronger earnings, expanding margins, and improved cash generation strengthening our balance sheet. We maintained uninterrupted supply, supported our customers, and advanced the UAE's food security agenda when it mattered most. We also accelerated our sustainability agenda, reducing our emissions ratio by 26.7% year-on-year."

Jeroen Nijs, Chief Financial Officer of Agthia Group, commented: "Agthia's financial profile strengthened considerably during the first half of 2026. Alongside higher earnings, we generated AED 521 million of free cash flow, while reducing Net Debt-to-EBITDA from 2.9x to 1.8x. With AED 870 million of cash & cash equivalents, Agthia is well positioned to navigate the current regional disruption, execute our strategic transformation programs and enhance shareholder returns."