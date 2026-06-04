AGP & DTx Summit: Digital therapeutics show 0.54% HbA1c reduction as diabetes care moves from monitoring to change

SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2026, the 4th AGP & DTx Summit concluded successfully in Shenzhen under the theme "Beyond Glucose." With SIBIONICS serving as a co-organizer, the summit brought together international experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, and patient representatives to discuss how CGM data can move beyond monitoring and create real clinical value.

Across the summit, one message was clear: CGM should not be viewed only as a monitoring tool. Its greater value lies in translating glucose data into clinical insight, treatment decisions, and meaningful behavior change.

In the progress report of the International Consortium for AGP & DTx Research and Development, Prof. Andrej Janež shared that, over the past two years, the research fund has supported 20 investigator-initiated trials across 14 countries and regions. These studies focus on CGM and CKM-related research, including accuracy in special populations, dietary patterns and glycemic response, AI-enabled platforms, and clinical monitoring applications.

The clinical role of digital therapeutics was further highlighted by Prof. Sofianos Andrikopoulos. He noted that DTx can combine software-driven interventions, lifestyle guidance, medication support, and comprehensive care models. Evidence presented at the summit showed that DTx was associated with a mean HbA1c reduction of 0.54 percentage points, reinforcing its value in structured diabetes intervention.

From a clinical phenotyping perspective, Prof. Wei Qiang showed that combining routine admission metrics with CGM and AGP data may help identify metabolic phenotypes and treatment responses in hospitalized patients with type 2 diabetes, supporting more targeted and individualized care.

Prof. Shannon Lin noted that CGM alone may reach a plateau, making data-driven management essential. The study showed strong interest from both clinicians and patients in CGM integrated with AI for forecasting and personalized recommendations. Prof. Xiao Luo shared that her research found CGM combined with CKM can map glucose and ketone changes during fasting and eating cycles, making metabolic interventions more actionable.

Patient representative Tom Vesely, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for nearly 40 years, reminded the audience that CGM makes daily glucose changes visible — but the goal is not only better Time in Range, but more Time in Happiness.

Together, these discussions point to the next chapter of diabetes care: from monitoring to change.

CONTACT: ravian.luo@sibionics.com